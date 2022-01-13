Guidehouse Insights Finds Emerging Hydrogen Applications Coupled with Government Policy Instruments Can Stimulate Demand and Unlock Economies of Scale Recommendations include mitigating risk to procure hydrogen infrastructure investment and developing policies for the hydrogen supply chain to scale demand

Boulder, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines emerging hydrogen end-use candidates that are expected to become mainstays in the future and provides recommendations for industry stakeholders, regulators, and governments.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Hydrogen is expected to play a critical role in large-scale decarbonization, however the cost of production from low carbon energy sources can be prohibitive. Governments have developed roadmaps, policies, and subsidies to reduce costs. Yet, scaling the hydrogen economy is expected to also require measures to increase demand. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, emerging hydrogen applications coupled with government policy instruments to stimulate demand can support scaling of the hydrogen economy.

"Hydrogen integration is constrained by its alignment with customer preferences and conveniences," says Shan Chakraborty, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Unlocking sustained economies of scale for hydrogen requires a step change in its demand."

According to the report, stakeholders must not only focus on key sectors for hydrogen innovation, but also mitigate risk to procure investment in the hydrogen infrastructure. These measures must be coupled with government policies applicable to the supply chain.

The report, Emerging Hydrogen End Uses, explains emerging hydrogen end-use candidates that are expected to become mainstays in the future. These applications, coupled with government policy instruments, have the potential to unlock more projects and to support scaling the hydrogen economy. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Emerging Hydrogen End Uses, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock

+1.404.575.3859

jpeacock@guidehouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights