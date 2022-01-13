Callan Promotes Annoesjka West to Lead its New Jersey Consulting Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Annoesjka West has been promoted to manager of Callan's New Jersey consulting office, effective Jan. 3, 2022. She takes on the role from Callan's Head of Fund Sponsor Consulting Millie Viqueira who managed the New Jersey office since 2009. The move is part of Callan's goal to foster the next generation of leadership at the firm.

Annoesjka West leads Callan's New Jersey consulting office

"I've had the opportunity to work alongside Annoesjka for more than two decades and am excited to see the New Jersey team flourish under her guidance," said Ms. Viqueira. "Her ability to build strong relationships with her clients and colleagues will provide her team with a strong mentor and leader."

In her expanded role as a senior vice president and manager of the New Jersey consulting team, Ms. West will continue to work with a variety of clients, including corporate and public defined benefit plans, corporate defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations, to develop, implement, and monitor their plan-specific objectives. She is also a member of Callan's Management Committee, Manager Search Committee, and Defined Contribution Committee, is active at Callan events and industry conferences, and is a shareholder of the firm.

"I'm excited about this new opportunity to lead the New Jersey team and continue the success of our office," said Ms. West. "The last 20 years at Callan have been a tremendous experience for me, and I have no doubt that will continue in my new role."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

