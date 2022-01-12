SNU Announces New Online Bachelor's Degree Program in Healthcare Administration

Applications Are Now Open for the New Program, Which Prepares Students to Work in the Healthcare Industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU) —a private, Christian, liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies—today announced a new online bachelor's degree program in the field of healthcare administration . Applications for prospective students are now open, with the first cohort set to begin coursework on April 6.

Demand for qualified healthcare administrators and managers is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. SNU's Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration meets the needs of adult learners who want to take advantage of these expanded job opportunities. It also marks a natural evolution for the school's online offerings, which already includes an array of programs at the undergraduate master's and doctoral levels, including an MBA in Healthcare Administration.

"Combined with our MBA in Healthcare, this program is a great next step for growing our online portfolio and fits perfectly into SNU's strategic plans going forward," said Vice President of Academic Affairs Mark Winslow. "With this launch, adult learners from around the country will be able to fit learning into their busy lives, attend a university infused with Christian values, and earn a valuable degree."

The new undergraduate offering is a degree completion program designed to prepare individuals to work in the healthcare industry, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics. This degree program will teach students how to apply applicable skills in healthcare jobs, including those related to care management systems, finances, legal issues, leadership, ethical-decision making and information technology. Students in this program take one class at a time, each lasting five weeks, so they can master one subject before moving onto the next.

"Flexibility is a key component of this and all of our online degree programs," said Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Student Services Johnna Vanover. "With the Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration, students take 100 percent of courses online and can finish their degree in as few as 18 months. This is perfect for adult learners who want to work in a growing field, but have busy schedules filled with work and family commitments."

To learn more about this degree program and to begin the application process, visit SNU's healthcare program and " What to Expect from Online Adult Education " pages.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/ .

