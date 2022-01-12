RealINSIGHT Releases Screen Designer Feature to Customize and Simplify Data Analysis for CRE Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealINSIGHT, a leading Software-as-a-Service provider for commercial real estate (CRE) lenders, investors and servicers, today announced the availability of a new screen design feature to its cloud-based loan lifecycle platform. Available to all RealINSIGHT users, the screen designer feature enhances data customization for CRE professionals, centralizing the data and insights that are most valuable to their business in an easy-to-understand and bespoke layout.

The screen designer facilitates increased productivity and efficiency throughout the loan lifecycle, providing a clear snapshot of key data and actionable insights, helping CRE professionals to make faster, more-informed decisions and capitalize on opportunities. The feature provides a simple drag-and-drop interface that allows users to adapt their screen to display the data points that are most relevant to their business, from market research to asset performance metrics, and remove those that are not. Additionally, the system now allows users to add company specific tracking fields that are unique to their organization. With these tools, CRE professionals can shift key resources from data collection and manual reporting to focus more on analysis and growth.

"Data has become increasingly important in the real estate investment cycle, but it can be overwhelming to analyze and make sense of the abundance of data that's available. With the screen designer feature, RealINSIGHT is calming the noise for our users," said Dan Linder, Managing Director, RealINSIGHT. "We are dedicated to consistently evolving our platform to meet the needs of our clients. With this addition, the customizability of RealINSIGHT is endless, giving our users important insights in a format that works best for their business."

To learn more about RealINSIGHT's capabilities and to start a free trial, visit https://www.realinsight.com/60-day-free-access/

About RealINSIGHT

RealINSIGHT, a software solution built by real industry experts, is the only choice that commercial real estate lenders, investors, and servicers value and trust. Implemented by some of the most active lenders and largest financial service firms in the world – including its affiliate company CWCapital – RealINSIGHT provides CRE professionals with a modern cloud-based platform designed to streamline workflows and effectively delivers full lifecycle support, from loan origination, securitization and underwriting to surveillance, asset management and dispositions. RealINSIGHT is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Dallas, Texas and New York. To learn more, visit the company at RealINSIGHT.com or follow RealINSIGHT on LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE RealINSIGHT