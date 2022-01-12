Jada Toys releases high-end collectible "The Batman" Die-cast Batmobile with Figure

The 1:18 scale "The Batman"-inspired Die-cast Batmobile with 3" figure is available for presale now, only at Jada Next Level.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of the upcoming feature starring the Caped Crusader, collectors can expect intricate crafting with expert styling and extraordinary attention to detail from Jada Toys™ 1:18 Die-cast Batmobile, a replica that pays homage to the vehicle seen in the highly anticipated "The Batman" film. A leading manufacturer of premium collectibles, Jada Toys, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, will introduce the Batmobile, which takes its styling cues directly from the film and features angular lines, hints of muscle car styling, a detailed interior, and working lights, doors and hood.

Jada Toys direct-to-consumer platform is designed for the ultimate collector and fans. Next Level was created for those who understand that collectibles are a form of art, worthy of hunting, gathering and cherishing. Next Level provides a destination for collectors and fans to keep up to date with new releases of unique and limited-edition products, while also providing them access to exclusives and first-to-market products. Through their free subscription and newsletter, collectors can opt in to being among the first to be in on fandom news and releases.

"The name Next Level describes our site well, in that we are taking our collectibles and the collector experience to the Next Level," says Jada Toys CEO, Bill Simons. "Collectors will find limited-edition offerings of the world's leading entertainment and pop culture vehicles and figures."

"The Batman" 1:18 Batmobile Die-cast Car releases on March 15, in line with the film's release on March 4 in North America and international release beginning March 2, 2022.

About Jada Toys

Jada Toys is a privately held leading toy manufacturer. Founded in 1999, Jada has developed a worldwide presence at retail. Their strong focus on pop, trend, and car culture has grown their portfolio from die-cast vehicles and radio control to include collectible and action figures, dolls, preschool toys, and more. Partnering with best-in-class entertainment studios allows collaboration that has resulted in extensive lines of licensed product that appeals to collectors, kids, and families. Proprietary lines accompany the licensed product to round out Jada Toys' offerings. Jada Toy's is the US based division of the Simba Dickie Group. Visit Jada Toys at jadatoys.com .

About "The Batman"

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman."

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com .

