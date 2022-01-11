Bizzabo Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo, the Event Experience OS, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship (PRNewsfoto/Bizzabo)

At the start of the pandemic, Bizzabo became the first in-person event software provider to offer a fully embedded virtual solution. Since then, the company has continued to innovate in order to meet the challenges facing today's events industry. In October 2021, Bizzabo introduced the Event Experience OS — built from the ground up — a data-rich open platform empowering Event Experience Leaders to deliver personalized experiences, engage audiences, grow communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo's Event Experience OS powers immersive in-person, virtual and hybrid experiences.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to honor Bizzabo as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about Bizzabo's Event Experience OS, visit Bizzabo.com.

About Bizzabo

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that enables Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes.Attendee data remains private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events, from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan in [year], Bizzabo employs over 350 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations globally.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts

Abby Lewis

PR Manager

BLASTmedia

bizzabo@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900 x136

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bizzabo