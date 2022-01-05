SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION WELCOMES AMERICAN CHEESE SOCIETY AS SPONSOR OF 2022 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW CHEESE PAVILION

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Cheese Society (ACS) will be the official sponsor of the cheese pavilion at the Specialty Food Association (SFA) 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show. Operating under SAFFE (Safe at Fancy Food Events) protocols, the Show will run February 6-8 at the GBAC-certified Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), and will feature specialty food and beverages from domestic and international exhibitors, and educational programming.

Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show, February 6-8, 2022, Las Vegas Convention Center (PRNewsfoto/Specialty Food Association)

Per Specialty Food Association research, cheese is an integral part of the $170.4 billion specialty food industry.

"We are delighted to welcome ACS as the sponsor of the cheese pavilion," said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. "Cheese is an integral part of the $170.4 billion specialty food industry, consistently in the top five retail categories as shown in our research, and we can't wait to collaborate with ACS at the Show and beyond."

"ACS is excited to support the American cheese community through pavilion sponsorship," said Tara Holmes, executive director, ACS. "Come February, it will have been over two years since we've gathered at a Fancy Food Show, so buyers and press can look forward to some incredible cheese sampling opportunities in Las Vegas."

Traditionally the largest West Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show, the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show is open only to the trade. The SFA continues to work nonstop with Las Vegas to ensure that all show safety protocols meet the needs of the specialty food community. As of press time, protocols include proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 72 hours) from all attendees; mandatory masking (mandated by the State of Nevada, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings). For more information, please click here .

About American Cheese Society

ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At 2,300 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, Colo. To learn more about ACS, please visit http://www.cheesesociety.org or contact 720-328-2788.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the new ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products, tell their brand story, field meeting inquiries, and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for news, trends and new product information in the specialty food industry, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

Facebook: Specialty Food Association

LinkedIn: Specialty Food Association

Twitter: @Specialty_Food

Instagram: @specialtyfoodassociation

Hashtags: #FancyFoodShow #ShapetheFutureofFood #VivaFancyFood #AmericanCheese

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Specialty Food Association