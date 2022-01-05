Jumpstart 'New Year New You' with eMeals & FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's healthy eating resolutions have a notoriously short shelf life, partly because it's difficult to make good on good intentions when you don't have a roadmap. That's why eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, the #1 alcohol-removed wine brand for nearly 30 years, have teamed up to put you on the right path – and keep you there – with more than three dozen recipes for clean meals, a good-for-you entertaining menu, and mocktails for non-alcoholic liquid refreshments. (Hello, Dry January!)

All three plans are available free of charge on the eMeals mobile app or company website, complete with creative easy-cook recipes, digitally generated grocery lists, and the option to place online grocery orders for a week's worth of ingredients without entering items one by one. Two of the three plans feature FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines that not only retain the complex aromas and flavors of the grapes they're made from – minus the alcohol – but on average contain just 70 calories per 8 ounce serving* to help you stick to your New Year's dietary goals.

Dryuary Mocktails Collection supplies recipes for 15 non-alcoholic pick-me-ups ranging from Sparkling Pomegranate Lemonade and Kombucha Smash to Slow Cooker Tea "Toddy" and Warm Spiced Chai. Eight of the recipes are made with FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, offering unique alcohol-removed libations such as Winter Sangria Mocktail, Chocolate "Martini," Raspberry-Rosemary Mule and Pomegranate Poinsettia without the intoxication effects of alcohol. Thesupplies recipes for 15 non-alcoholic pick-me-ups ranging from Sparkling Pomegranate Lemonade and Kombucha Smash to Slow Cooker Tea "Toddy" and Warm Spiced Chai. Eight of the recipes are made with FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, offering unique alcohol-removed libations such as Winter Sangria Mocktail, Chocolate "Martini," Raspberry-Rosemary Mule and Pomegranate Poinsettia without the intoxication effects of alcohol.

7-day Healthy Meal Detox includes 3 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 7 dinners that provide a post-holiday reset for your stomach as well as your health. With breakfasts like Maple and Banana Overnight Oats and Breakfast Tacos, lunches like Thai Chicken Salad and Roast Beef and Blue Cheese Sandwiches, and dinners like Detox Salmon-Kale Salad and Sheet Pan Greek Chicken Dinner, you'll reboot your taste buds and also discover new recipes to add to your repertoire. Theincludes 3 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 7 dinners that provide a post-holiday reset for your stomach as well as your health. With breakfasts like Maple and Banana Overnight Oats and Breakfast Tacos, lunches like Thai Chicken Salad and Roast Beef and Blue Cheese Sandwiches, and dinners like Detox Salmon-Kale Salad and Sheet Pan Greek Chicken Dinner, you'll reboot your taste buds and also discover new recipes to add to your repertoire.

Winter Wellness Dinner Occasions Plan provides inspired good-for-you recipes along with recommended FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine pairings like Chardonnay, Red Blend , Merlot and Sparkling Brut for every dish. The menu for eight includes an appetizer of Sweet Potato "Crostini" topped by Avocado Bruschetta; a main course of Sunflower Seed-Crusted Chicken, Portobello Mushroom Quinoa Risotto and Beet, Citrus and Avocado Mixed Greens; and a Honey Greek Yogurt Tart with a rolled oat crust, seasonal fruit and pistachio topping for dessert. All recipes can be prepped or made ahead to limit your kitchen time on entertaining day. Theprovides inspired good-for-you recipes along with recommended FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine pairings like Chardonnay,, Merlot and Sparkling Brut for every dish. The menu for eight includes an appetizer of Sweet Potato "Crostini" topped by Avocado Bruschetta; a main course of Sunflower Seed-Crusted Chicken, Portobello Mushroom Quinoa Risotto and Beet, Citrus and Avocado Mixed Greens; and a Honey Greek Yogurt Tart with a rolled oat crust, seasonal fruit and pistachio topping for dessert. All recipes can be prepped or made ahead to limit your kitchen time on entertaining day.

In addition, eMeals can help you sustain your healthy eating habits with weekly dinner plans like Quick & Healthy, Low Calorie, Low Carb, Keto and Plant Based that cost as little as $5/month. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from the plan of their choice, along with the ability to mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

About FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

FRE alcohol-removed wines are sourced from premium California vineyards and crafted using traditional winemaking practices. The winemakers use a revolutionary spinning cone column to remove alcohol while preserving the delicate characteristics of the wine. The finished product is a delicious beverage with the hallmark aromas and flavors of premium wine, with less than 0.5% alcohol and 70 calories per 8 ounce serving on average.* For more information, visit https://www.frewines.com.

* FRE alcohol-removed wines per 8 fl. oz. Average Analysis: Calories 70, Sodium 20mg, Carbohydrates 19g, Total Sugars 12g, Fat 0g, Protein 0g. Less than 0.5% alc./vol.

