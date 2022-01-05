Hero Digital Hires Brendan Silver from Merkle Inc. as Head of Business Development Silver's leadership will accelerate growth and strengthen Hero Digital's position as a leading digital transformation company.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading digital transformation company, today announced that Brendan Silver will join Hero as SVP, Head of Business Development. In the position, Silver will lead all sales activities across the company's end-to-end solutions set including strategy, design, technology, data and marketing.

Hero Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hero Digital)

Silver brings over 20 years of experience to his new position with Hero Digital, where he will strengthen the company's business development practice, inform new client solutions, and deepen relationships with Hero's technology alliance partners in digital experience, commerce, data and cloud.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the team at one of the most exciting times for Hero Digital," said Kenneth Parks, CMO of Hero Digital. "We've seen tremendous growth over the past year and with our new AEA Investors partnership we have bold ambitions for future expansion. Brendan will bring his 20 years of experience helping brands achieve bold digital transformational outcomes to our Hero clients and partners."

Silver joins Hero Digital from Merkle Inc; where he served as Vice President of Business Development during a period of exponential growth. There, he worked closely with customers like MD Anderson Cancer Center, Northwell Health, Petsmart, The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and the U.S. Air Force.

"Digital experience transformation is a mission critical agenda that clients can't afford to get wrong," said Silver. "Hero Digital is a proven partner with a broad range of offerings from strategy to commerce and data helping brands create new customer and business value."

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com .

