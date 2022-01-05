Front Door Health Launches Joint Venture with MD Infusions to Deliver Novel In-home Ketamine Treatment for Addiction and Mental Health Disorders

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Door Health, a Chicago-based leading provider and pioneer of in-home addiction and mental health treatment, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a joint venture with Northbrook-based MD Infusions to launch a first-of-its kind in-home ketamine treatment program called K3.

The link between addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions has long been recognized. In fact, diagnosing and treating these conditions is a key factor contributing to the success of Front Door Health's clients.

A growing body of research shows that ketamine is highly effective in treating mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and addiction – all of which have increased since the beginning of the Pandemic.

"We are excited to be partnering with MD Infusions, one of the leading providers of ketamine infusions in the Midwest, to provide an in-home ketamine treatment option to Front Door Health's clients. This is a significant step toward personalizing the treatment experience and making leading edge treatment options available to clients in the safety, comfort, and privacy of their homes. Our groundbreaking K3 program integrates ketamine infusions with ongoing psychiatry and psychotherapy, an approach which has been shown to increase effectiveness," says Eric Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Front Door Health.

"Front Door Health is innovating the delivery of integrated addiction and mental health treatment. With our deep expertise and comprehensive experience in providing ketamine treatment, we look forward to facilitating the enhancement of FDH's in-home treatment program and supporting its growth as it expands nationally," stated Dr. Tim Heilenbach, Chief Executive Officer of MD Infusions.

The collaboration will allow the partners to continue to scale, expand, and diversify their service offerings and meet rapidly increasing demand for in-home healthcare services.

About Front Door Health

Front Door Health is a behavioral healthcare company pioneering the delivery of innovative in-home addiction and mental health treatment to help clients recover from addiction and reclaim their lives.

We provide clients with 24/7 access to a physician-led multidisciplinary team that delivers a highly personalized and adaptive treatment experience using data analytics and machine learning to adjust treatment in real-time. Our in-home program allows clients to heal in a safe and private environment without disrupting their lives.

About MD Infusions

MD Infusions provides state-of-the-art ketamine infusion therapy. Our expert team of physicians and nurses has many years of experience administering intravenous ketamine. Our protocols follow the latest research and consensus guidelines. All infusions are monitored in person by a physician and nurse, delivering this revolutionary new treatment option in the comfort of your own home while maintaining the high standards employed at our clinic.

