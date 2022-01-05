Extracker, Ryvit Partner to Supercharge Construction Companies' Financial Workflows Collaboration will deliver three new integrations for Sage 100 Contractor, Viewpoint Spectrum, and Viewpoint Vista in early 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracker , the construction industry's only change order communication platform, which supercharges manual workflow and connects companies outside of their internal-facing financial software, is partnering with Ryvit to deliver three new integrations for Sage 100 Contractor, Viewpoint Spectrum, and Viewpoint Vista in early 2022.

"Extracker exists to help the construction industry get extra work processed and closed faster to reduce risk, waste less time, and increase transparency," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "We know that building integrations with companies' internal systems of record will be critical for us as we look to fulfill our mission. Ryvit's iPaaS will ensure we can complete the true end-to-end COR process from sub to GC and GC to owner without ever having to rely on email, excel or carbon copy."

The first integration planned will be Extracker's integration with Sage 100 Contractor and will include data flow for jobs, cost codes, cost types, and change orders.

"Adding Extracker as a strategic partner on the Ryvit Integration Network is particularly exciting because the solutions they've built will help further diversify the offerings that GCs and subs can find on our platform," said Angie Wiering, COO at Ryvit. "In our effort to help accelerate the use and adoption of technology in AEC, we've been actively looking for products and solutions that have a proven track record to drive change for their customers. There's no doubt in my mind that Extracker will drive significant value for our growing customer base."

Extracker and Ryvit, the first iPaaS for AEC to version-forward dataflow in construction, are actively accepting inquiries for their early adopter program for the Sage 100 Contractor integration. Successful early adopters will be industry-leading general contractors that are already actively leveraging Sage 100 Contractor as their ERP and are pursuing automation to help reduce headaches as they pertain to cumbersome change order processes.

To learn more about the Extracker and Sage 100 Contractor integration, schedule a demo with Extracker .

About Extracker

Extracker's mission is to help the commercial construction industry get extra work processed and closed faster in order to reduce risk, waste less time, and increase transparency. This is done through the industry's only Change Order Communication Platform, which supercharges extremely manual workflows and connects companies outside of their internal financial software to resolve change orders in real-time. Along with a collaborative cloud-based log, Extracker includes digital Time and Material Tags, standardized Change Order Templates, trackable Change Notifications, and more, to organize and streamline the process. For more information, visit https://www.extracker.com .

About Ryvit

Ryvit has deployed the first iPaaS for AEC to version-forward dataflow in construction. Ryvit's iPaaS is the backbone by which Owners, Architects, Engineers, Developers, GCs, Subs, and Service Providers can share pertinent project information securely and immediately. By leveraging Ryvit's iPaaS to build a robust integration profile around core tools, solution providers can massively increase speed to market, keep overhead low, and focus on the core competencies that make their tools stand out from the pack. For more information, visit https://ryvit.com .

