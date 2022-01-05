EXTELL SELLS RECORD BREAKING 200 UNITS AT TWO PROPERTIES IN 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extell Development Company – a full-service national real estate developer of residential, commercial and hospitality properties – announced today that two of its largest residential developments, One Manhattan Square and Brooklyn Point, have each sold over 100 units in 2021 for a combined total of more than $400 million in sales. Extell is the only developer in New York to ever sell over 100 units at two separate buildings within one calendar year. The sales success is a testament to the strength of the real estate market in New York City, as well as consumer confidence in Extell's high-quality residential offerings.

photo credit Evan Joseph

"Not only do we believe in the strength and resiliency of New York City but so did our buyers who saw an opportunity to take advantage of today's pricing and call this city home," said Gary Barnett, Founder and Chairman of Extell Development Company. "We have created buildings unlike any other in both Manhattan and Brooklyn that both offer Extell quality, stunning views, unprecedented amenities, and immense savings that come with 20- and 25-year tax abatements."

One Manhattan Square: Available for immediate occupancy, the glass tower pioneered a new era of luxury on the Lower East Side Waterfront. One Manhattan Square is a luxury condominium with over 100,000 square feet of private indoor and outdoor amenities and incomparable views of the New York City waterways and its most iconic landmarks. Situated on a two-acre parcel of land in Downtown Manhattan, residents have access to New York City's largest private garden, a unique one-acre amenity that allows residents to connect with nature.

With some of the City's finest dining, shopping and cultural destinations, the Lower East Side Waterfront has become one of Manhattan's most sought-after neighborhoods in which to live and play. Attractions such as the newly reimagined South Street Seaport, Essex Crossing and the East River Esplanade provide residents an abundance of entertainment and recreation options right outside their front door. Additionally, One Manhattan Square will house Brooklyn Fare Kitchen & Market's newest location at the base of the building which is scheduled to open mid-2022. As its fifth outpost in New York City, this location will be Brooklyn Fare's largest and will offer a variety of prepared foods, a deli, sushi, coffee bar, groceries and more.

Ownership at One Manhattan Square starts at $1,210,000 million for a one-bedroom, $1,930,000 for a two-bedroom, and $2,740,000 for a three-bedroom with low carrying costs and a 20-year tax abatement. Extell Marketing Group and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are the co-exclusive sales and marketing agents for the building. For more information and to schedule an appointment call 212.252.1560 or visit www.onemanhattansquare.com.

Brooklyn Point: The 720-foot, 68-story skyscraper, which created a new level of first class living in Downtown Brooklyn, also experienced staggering velocity this year. Since welcoming residents in 2020 and partnering with Ryan Serhant's new brokerage firm, SERHANT, Brooklyn Point continues to break records. In addition to incredible amenities, breathtaking views, and a 25-year tax abatement, the building features the highest residential infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere overlooking the city skyline and waterways. Brooklyn Point truly offers something for everyone with over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities ranging from health and wellness, social and entertaining to kid-friendly. The tower is the first-and-only for-sale residence located above City Point – a 600,000-square-foot mecca of retail, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

Downtown Brooklyn has undergone a renaissance, transforming into a hub for innovation, economic growth and cultural development. Brooklyn Point residents have extremely convenient access to everything the neighborhood has to offer, including the Trader Joe's market, Target, Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, and DeKalb Market Hall, all located within City Point. BASIS Independent Brooklyn, a globally-acclaimed private school, recently opened a Lower School campus at City Point. Only one stop from Manhattan, residents have a variety of transportation options with 11 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road in close proximity.

Brooklyn Point offers immediate occupancy and prices start at $1,065,000 for a one-bedroom, $1,815,000 for a two-bedroom, and $2,650,000 for a three-bedroom. Buyers also benefit from a 25-year tax abatement. For more information and to schedule an appointment call 718-222-5770 or visit www.brooklynpointnyc.com.

For more information on Extell Development Company, please visit www.extell.com

photo credit Evan Joseph

