Everspring Named One of Chicago's Best Places to Work for Second Year Running Everspring, a Chicago-based EdTech leader, has been recognized on two of Built In's prestigious company lists.

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, has been named by Built In Chicago as one of the "Best Places to Work" and "Best Midsize Companies to Work For."

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

"Everspring is honored to be included in Built In's lists of best workplaces for the second year in a row," said Everspring CEO and co-founder Jeff Conlon. "The move to online delivery for universities has driven unprecedented demand for our services and led to rapid and substantial growth for Everspring. Throughout this period, our team has endeavored to build and sustain a culture that is supportive, rewarding and fulfilling for our employees. It's great to see that our efforts continue to be recognized by our team and the greater Chicago community."

Everspring currently has approximately 200 employees and is actively hiring. Teams cover a range of functions, including instructional design, faculty engagement, university admissions, student support, marketing, sales, technology, analytics and more. Founded in 2012, the Chicago-based EdTech company partners with universities to build and grow high-caliber online programs. With the worldwide e-learning market projected to double in size to over $370 billion by 2026, Everspring is well-positioned for sustained growth.

"As we support our existing employees and fill available positions, we strive to ensure our people feel respected, valued, seen and heard in their roles," said Joaquin Fonte, senior vice president of human resources at Everspring. "This includes providing strong benefits and compensation, flexibility around remote and hybrid working, opportunities for learning and professional development, and DEI initiatives at every level of the organization."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work, now in its fourth year, based on an algorithm that uses company data on compensation, benefits and companywide programing. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the algorithm also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

