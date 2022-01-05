Cognata Works with Qualcomm Technologies to Provide its ADAS Simulation Platform

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata LTD announced today it will work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to provide Cognata's simulation platform for sensor and control simulations.

Cognata's simulation platform is multi-layered and designed to incorporate all factors into its simulation engine to create a full run time orchestration, from planning to HIL - hardware-in-the-loop. The platform offers photo-realistic digital twin 3D environments with real-life traffic agents as moving, interactive objects, and procedurally creates digital twin terrain from imported maps with an auto-validation process as well as on demand, customized photorealistic synthetic datasets with various scenarios and objects for fast and accurate artificial intelligence (AI) perception training and validation.

Since its introduction in 2020, the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform has steadily gained momentum with global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide. The Snapdragon Ride Platform offers an extended product roadmap, featuring the industry's first announced scalable and fully customizable system-on-chip (SoC) platforms built on 5nm process technology, with an expanded software ecosystem with industry-proven stacks for vision perception, parking and driver monitoring. With the expanded product roadmap presented in 2021, Snapdragon Ride has become one of the automotive industry's most advanced, scalable and fully customizable ADAS platforms. It is also a key component of the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ from Qualcomm Technologies – a comprehensive set of cloud-connected platforms that individually or collectively digitize the numerous systems inside any automobile.

"Cognata is proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies, one of the world's leading automotive technology innovators," Cognata's CEO Danny Atsmon says. "Cognata's simulation platform is designed to incorporate all factors into its simulation engine and create a full run time orchestration, and we are thrilled to keep advancing the autonomous simulation market over all of its aspects, and through all development stages."

"Simulation is a key component of ADAS solutions, and we feel Cognata provides a realistic and comprehensive simulation environment needed to extend the validation of the different components for our Snapdragon Ride Platform," says Anshuman Saxena, Senior Director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As our technology continues to evolve, we look forward to working with industry-leading solution providers to help bring solutions to the automotive ecosystem."

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process.

For further information: www.cognata.com

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Ride are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon Ride Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact: Shay Rootman

shay@cognata.com

www.cognata.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cognata