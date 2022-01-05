CalAmp To Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 11

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live webcast and archived replay of CalAmp's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at http://investor.calamp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We one million core software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Investor Inquiries

Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

+1 415.845.9964

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

CalAmp Corp. Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CalAmp