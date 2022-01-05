BYRON ALLEN'S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN MEDIA DIGITAL LAUNCHES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER FREE VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE SPORTS.TV

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group newly-created division Allen Media Digital is proud to announce the official launch of its new free-streaming platform SPORTS.TV. The SPORTS.TV app aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favorite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts, and scores on every device for free.

Providing a simple, intuitive, multi–screen experience, SPORTS.TV is now available and streams seamlessly across many popular digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, and is also available on the worldwide web, and coming soon to the Roku and Apple TV digital platforms.

The SPORTS.TV initial line-up features more than 60 free channels, including: Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, and many more to come. SPORTS.TV will provide subscribers the ability to transact as it launches regional sports networks, pay-per-view, ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sports betting on the platform throughout 2022.

"After many years, we have successfully combined the world's two favorite words--sports and free. Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I'm happy to announce that SPORTS.TV has already received enormous ad support," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. "SPORTS.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free." (www.sports.tv)

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 36 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2022. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIO free-streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premier multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

