BIOMODEX and Montreal Heart Institute Team Up to Develop 3D Printed Pulsatile Heart Models 3D models will be used to simulate complex valve repairs in preparation for surgical interventions

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX®, the leader in biorealistic haptic simulators for physician training and rehearsals, and the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI), a world-renowned, ultra-specialized cardiology center, announced they are partnering to develop a new cardiovascular training solution to help cardiologists rehearse and train for complex valve-in-valve procedures.

The teams will collaborate to develop several case-specific 3D-printed models of mitral and aortic valves that they will use to simulate patient-specific procedures ahead of the real-life case to validate the training solution. The models will be used with a specialized station and cardiac pump, allowing the valves to open and close to mimic a beating heart. Physicians will also be able to measure the pressure within the chamber to ensure proper hemodynamics.

"Physicians often tell us they are impressed by how well our structural heart solution simulates the feel, friction, and haptic feedback of real heart tissue and blood vessels. Simulating valve movement goes well beyond that -- and will take our solution to the next level. We are essentially delivering a complex system that replicates a beating heart with valves that open and close as blood moves through," said Ziad Rouag, President and CEO of Biomodex. "The team here at Montreal Heart Institute has the expertise to make our vision a reality, and we welcome the opportunity to collaborate."

"We believe Biomodex's biorealistic haptic simulators will facilitate and improve training and case-specific rehearsal in structural heart procedures," said Dr. Walid Ben Ali, cardiac surgeon at MHI. "We are excited to develop with Biomodex new cutting-edge training tools that have the potential to reshape how cardiovascular care is delivered."

Biomodex's 3D anatomies are based on the patient's unique medical images. Models are made of advanced materials that simulate the biomechanical characteristics and haptic feedback of the anatomy. The station replicates blood flow and viscosity and is ultrasound compatible. In addition to boosting physicians' preparedness and confidence, the solution is expected to reduce surgical and medical errors, procedural and hospitalization costs, and improve acute and chronic outcomes.

Earlier this year, physicians at Montreal Heart Institute used the Biomodex® LAACS™ (Left Atrial Appendage Closure System) simulator to rehearse the full procedure of a Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO). This was the first time this was done in North America using a bio-realistic haptic simulator.

"The future of medicine resides in utilizing technology to provide our patients with better, personalized care solutions," said Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, director of MHI's Research Center, professor of medicine at Université de Montréal, and holder of the Canada Research Chair in personalized medicine. "Using case-specific 3D printed models will allow our cardiologists to rehearse procedures on a replica of their patients' mitral and aortic valves and therefore minimize risks and improve clinical outcomes."

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX® is a Boston and Paris-based medical technology company whose mission is to transform the way physicians train and rehearse procedures. The company 3D prints anatomical models using advanced materials that provide biorealistic haptic feedback. The next-generation biorealistic haptic simulators are fully customizable and integrate with a patented blood flow system and intraprocedural imaging tools such as TEE and ICE, enabling clinicians to gain life-like experience to advance skill sets and promote the adoption of new medical devices or techniques in their pursuit of improving patient outcomes. For more information on Biomodex's biorealistic haptic simulators, visit www.biomodex.com .

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954, the Montreal Heart Institute constantly strives for the highest standards of excellence in the cardiovascular field through its leadership in ultra-specialized care, clinical and fundamental research, professional training, and prevention. It is home to Canada's largest cardiology research centre, cardiovascular prevention centre, and cardiovascular genetics centre. The Institute is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and has more than 2000 employees, including 245 physicians and more than 85 researchers. icm-mhi.org

