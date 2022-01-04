HUB Security to provide the Israeli Ministry of Defense with new quantum security solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world-first, HUB Security will provide the Israeli Ministry of Defense with a new quantum security solution for the protection of sensitive information in a cloud environment. The company is partnering with QuantLR , a quantum technology research company, to develop a first-of-its-kind solution that offers user identification capabilities as well as encryption of documents, presentations, and spreadsheets through encryption keys generated by quantum computing.

"Creating this solution will enable companies to work with materials at high classification levels on public clouds," said Eyal Moshe, CEO of HUB Security. "Many companies will now be able to work in the cloud with maximum security and without fear of intrusion."

The HUB Security and QuantLR offering will drastically ease organizations' transition to cloud-integrated work environments with encryption keys generated by non-intrusive technology.

"This is a significant breakthrough in the cybersecurity field," Moshe said. "The risks associated with the cloud environment have been an important concern for companies and states for years. This has impeded the transition to advanced cloud computing solutions, but with this new offering, users will be able to work with highly classified information in cloud environments with confidence."

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

