Daiya Foods announces sales and distribution partnership with Hyundai Green Food bringing 15 dairy-free foods to retail and foodservice partners in South Korea

New agreement feeds booming consumer demand for great-tasting plant-based foods

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya Foods , the most trusted North American dairy-free cheese brand and pioneer of delicious plant based products, shared more details today about a new sales and distribution partnership with Hyundai Green Food to meet the growing appetite for plant-based foods in South Korea.

Hyundai Green Food will lead the sales and distribution of Daiya’s line of premium plant-based foods in South Korea, featuring over 15 delicious dairy-free formats to meet booming consumer demand.

Under the new agreement, Hyundai Green Food will lead the sales and distribution of Daiya's line of premium plant-based foods, which includes over 15 dairy-free formats including cheeze blocks, shreds, slices, sticks and cream cheeze style spreads. Hyundai Green Food will also carry Daiya's plant-based meal products like pizza and burritos, and frozen desserts, as well as shelf-stable products like mac & cheeze, deluxe cheeze sauces and dairy-free salad dressings.

A mix of Daiya's delicious dairy-free products is available now, through Hyundai's 20 stores and e-commerce channels, carrying frozen skus including: Daiya Frozen Dessert Bars (Classic Vanilla Bean and Salted Caramel Swirl); Daiya Cheezecake (New York Cheezecake and Chocolate Cheezecake); as well as the shelf-stable Daiya Dairy-Free Dressings (Homestyle Ranch, Creamy Caesar, Hon'y Mustard). In March, phase two of the roll-out will see Hyundai Green Food store locations, grocery channels, e-commerce and natural independent stores carrying: Daiya dairy-free Cutting Board Shreds (Mozzarella Style, Cheddar Style, and Cheddar & Mozza Style Blend); plant-based Slices (Cheddar Style, Swiss Style and Provolone Style); Blocks (Medium Cheddar Style and Smoked Gouda Style). The final phase of the roll-out, planned for April, will feature Daiya products through Hyundai's food services division, bringing even more dairy-free and plant-based options to restaurants and quick serve operations.

"Since 1968 Hyundai Green Food has been a leading food distributor and catering company in South Korea. Given Daiya is a plant-based food industry leader, known as an original innovator of delicious dairy-free cheeze foods, they are an ideal partner to provide South Koreans with delicious food choices," shared Byungchul Park, Senior Executive Manager of Hyundai Green Food.

"Daiya's new sales and distribution partnership with Hyundai Green Food is another example of our pledge to invite people to gather around the table to enjoy deliciously dairy-free food that is good for people and planet," said Walter Alvarenga, International Business Director with Daiya Foods. "Hyundai Green Food is an ideal partner to help action Daiya's vision to earn a place on daily menus with plant-based food innovation that exceeds expectations for taste and texture, with appeal for recipe use and broad availability at home or when dining away from home. The fact that Hyundai Green Food shares an alike vision for access to great tasting plant-based options makes our partnership all the more important."

Daiya products deliver the unexpected joy of delicious plant-based eating with options for meal occasions throughout the day. Daiya is always innovating with a commitment to change how the world eats by positively impacting people and planet. Daiya currently operates in over 20 countries globally and will continue to expand into key international markets. The company offers a diverse portfolio of products that are Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Plant-Based and free of artificial preservatives and artificial ingredients.

Booming demand for plant-based foods

In 2020, the Korea Vegetarian Union (KVU) reported that there are about 500,000 strict vegans living in South Korea and about 1.5 million people pursue similar plant-based diets. The KVU estimates that there may be as many as 10 million flexitarians in the country, which represents nearly 20 per cent of South Korea's total population. In order to meet with growing demand for plant-based foods, Korea's vegan market has been expanding.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Daiya is one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and Canada. Daiya was voted Most Trusted Dairy-Free Cheese Brand in the U.S. and Canada in 2021 and was recognized by PEOPLE Magazine for the PEOPLE Food Awards 2021. Today, Daiya remains passionate about championing delicious plant-based food that is dairy, gluten, soy and peanut free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Plant-Based Cream Cheeze, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's products are available across North America and internationally in Australia, Belgium, Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dubai, Ecuador, Holland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and more destinations to come. For further information, visit www.daiyafoods.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

About Hyundai Green Food

Since 1968 Hyundai Green Food has been a leading food distributor and catering company in South Korea. For 40 years now, they have provided food service and retail support for customers. Hyundai Green Food started off as Geum Gang, an industrial development in the food industry, and now as Hyundai Green Food, they are one of the leading companies to occupy a major share of the contracted food service market in Korea. The company is dedicated to help consumers enjoy a satisfying meal, even when they are not at home, and also provides meals to employees of global corporations and patients at hospitals. Hyundai Green Food values nature and health with a goal to create a future where more people in the world may enjoy more food with more convenience. For further information visit Hyundai Green Food

