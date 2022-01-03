HAMPTON ROADS BASED UROLOGY PRACTICE CELEBRATES HISTORICAL 100TH ANNIVERSARY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology of Virginia, a practice based in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, is marking its 100th year of providing comprehensive and innovative urological care. With the main office located in Virginia Beach, the practice has expanded into multiple office locations in the region with globally renowned cancer treatment and reconstructive centers within the main location to better serve and treat patients.

(PRNewsfoto/Urology of Virginia)

Urology of Virginia was founded in 1922 by Dr. Charles Devine Sr. after training with Dr. Hugh Hampton Young at Johns Hopkins, and continued growing in the 1950s when both of Devine's sons joined the practice. The practice has gained an international reputation for the groundbreaking work in genitourinary reconstructive surgeries, developing techniques that are still used today. Their dedication and passion to education led to the creation of a residency program in 1965. Urology of Virginia was instrumental in the establishment of Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in the 1970s and became one of the first established departments within the school. Most recently, our physicians working in the Sentara Norfolk General Department of Urology were ranked 23rd in the nation by US News & World Reports, a distinction that recognizes our quality and leadership in providing high-quality care in Hampton Roads.

Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, President of Urology of VA stated, "I am so grateful to be a leader in this time of innovation and change. I am also very grateful to be a part of a Hampton Roads institution that has served its community for the past 100 years. Urology of Virginia plans to continue to serve our community for centuries to come by bringing innovation, expertise and compassionate, high quality Urologic care to Hampton Roads". Adding to that, Dr.Joshua Langston, Chief Medical Officer remarked, "It is important on this anniversary to reflect on the rich history of innovation and excellence that has brought Urology of Virginia to where it is today. We are uniquely positioned, because of our culture and history, to pair our national thought leaders and a strong academic program with our primary mission of providing excellent care for the Hampton Roads community and beyond. The future is bright for Urology of Virginia and we look forward to continuing innovation in care delivery, surgical technologies, and cancer treatments as we have for the last 100 years."

Urology of Virginia is a highly specialized urology practice with a long history of providing comprehensive, compassionate, and quality urologic care to the Hampton Roads community and beyond. From the establishment of the practice in 1922, to the 1997 merger of seven Hampton Roads urology practices, the legacy of quality, innovation, and growth continues today.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urology of Virginia