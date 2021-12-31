ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Nuvei Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Nuvei Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NVEI) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nuvei is the subject of a short-seller report published by Spruce Point Capital on December 8, 2021. The report alleges serious inaccuracies in the Company's claims of organic growth. The report claims: "we find evidence that between 2010 and 2018, the Company experienced practically no growth. Our research points to challenges in the North American market that engendered mid-double-digit organic revenue decline in 2020 and Nuvei's push into Europe via acquisitions such as SafeCharge (2019) and Smart2Pay (2020)." Among other allegations, Spruce Point Capital claims that the Company's executives and other associated figures come from questionable backgrounds. Based on this report, shares of Nuvei fell almost 41% in morning trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm