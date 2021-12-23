Over Two-Thirds of Californians Agree With Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate According to Premise Survey

Survey also finds that Californians have less trust in the federal government to make effective decisions concerning COVID-19 than their local or state government

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise announced today the results of a survey on sentiment in California around the recent statewide indoor mask mandate and other COVID-19-related issues. The survey found that Californians overwhelmingly supported the statewide mask mandate just put into place.

Survey respondents were asked a series of questions about the statewide mask mandate, which level of government they put the highest level of trust in, their overall concern with COVID-19, and more.

Here are some of the survey's other significant findings:

67% of Californians either agree or strongly agree with the statewide indoor mask mandate, and only 20.2% of Californians disagree or strongly disagree with it.

72.1% of Californians are concerned or very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in their community compared to just 13.1% who are unconcerned or very unconcerned.

When asked which level of government (local, state, or federal) respondents most trusted to make effective decisions about COVID-19, 36.8% of respondents said they trusted all levels equally.

"It is notable that even with a Democratic presidential administration, Californians still prefer the actions of their local and state leaders over the federal government when it comes to COVID-19," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise. "And while California's indoor mask mandate may have generated a lot of media attention, Californians overwhelmingly supported it."

These results are based on a survey of 840 California residents conducted from December 14, 2021, to December 17, 2021 via smartphones. The results were then weighted according to the appropriate census data to accurately reflect the race, ethnicity, gender, age, education level, and geographic region of the statewide population.

Premise is a crowdsourced insights company. Our technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To know more, visit www.premise.com .

