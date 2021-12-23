Michael Murphy of Ervin Cohen & Jessup Named to Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal published its list of the "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in their 40's" today naming Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partner Michael Murphy. The Journal's Publisher and CEO says the feature highlights the top business professionals in Los Angeles who "demonstrate success inside business and throughout their communities."

"Michael is a savvy litigator and trial attorney who continually demonstrates his ability to deliver the Firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff.

Murphy, a Partner in the firm's Litigation Department, was recognized for his work on matters involving corporate governance disputes, breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, real estate, defamation, the anti-SLAPP statute, and trademark litigation. Murphy represents clients in a variety of industries including real estate development, cannabis and gaming (including litigation and regulation as to both), venture capital, software development, out of home advertising, printing, food and beverage, franchises, and participants in the business to business marketplace (including, most recently disputes arising from the PPE supply chain issues during the pandemic).

Murphy has a deep commitment to his community, which involves extensive participation in non-profit governance, fundraising and consulting. He regularly sits on non-profit boards, including his eight-year service as Board President of Being Alive, Los Angeles, a non-profit providing psychological care and other wellness services to people with HIV living below the poverty line. He is active in the homeless services community, having just raised $10,000 for Chrysalis as part of his participation in Ironman Arizona 2021.

After graduating from UC Berkeley School of Law, Murphy served as a law clerk to the Honorable Ronald Lee Gilman, of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

