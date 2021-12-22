Thinking About Buying Spartan Protocol, Loopring, Geeq, Credit, or Decentraland?

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical Crypto Alerts for SPARTA, LRC, GEEQ, CREDIT, and MANA.
Click a link below for an in-depth cryptocurrency analysis report to see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system rates these cryptocurrencies.
- SPARTA:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=6992&symbol=sparta&prnumber=12222021-1
- LRC:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=1934&symbol=lrc&prnumber=12222021-1
- GEEQ:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=6194&symbol=geeq&prnumber=12222021-1
- CREDIT:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=4165&symbol=credit&prnumber=12222021-1
- MANA:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=1966&symbol=mana&prnumber=12222021-1
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
InvestorsObserver's Crypto Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each cryptocurrency is evaluated based on risk, short-term technical, long-term technical, volatility, and sentiment factors. Each rank provides the needed information to determine a cryptocurrency's overall suitability for potential investment.
InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks, options, and cryptocurrency.
View original content:
SOURCE InvestorsObserver