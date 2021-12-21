Symphony Industrial AI Acquires Connected Frontline Worker Innovator Proceedix

Proceedix uses cloud, mobile, and wearable technology to extend plant performance and digital manufacturing solutions for higher process quality and efficiency

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Industrial AI announced today the acquisition of connected frontline worker (CFW) platform developer Proceedix. This acquisition extends Symphony Industrial AI manufacturing industrial software solutions further into plant and factory processes. Together, Proceedix's CFW solution and Symphony Industrial AI applications and technologies will help process and discrete industry customers improve process efficiency and quality.

Proceedix leverages cloud computing, mobile, and wearable technology to offer state-of-the-art human-driven procedure, instruction, and inspection support. Proceedix's CFW platform helps mobilize people with a combination of smartphones, tablets, PCs, and glasses to handle even their most complex processes away from their desks.

Proceedix's digital work instructions and inspection platform enable business experts to easily create and manage enterprise workflows in a "no code" environment. Work instructions, inspection checklists, and SOPs (standard operating procedures) can efficiently be executed with step-by-step visual guidance. Audit trails and alerts ensure that needed work is performed correctly and on time. As a result, companies eliminate paper, improve product and process quality, reduce labor hours required to perform operational and training tasks, and increase transparency while assuring 100% compliance.

"2021 studies by LNS Research & Deloitte found that 82% of manufacturers cite workforce shortages as the current top business risk and they will continue to face ongoing workforce recruiting and retention issues. As a result, virtually every manufacturing segment is interested in a digitally enabled workforce," said Dominic Gallello, CEO of Symphony Industrial AI. "The Proceedix capability is a natural next step for the Symphony Industrial AI plant performance and digital manufacturing solutions. Our applications raise alerts, and Proceedix provides the byte-sized work instructions for people in the plant to act."

"Partnering with Symphony Industrial AI makes tremendous sense for our customers, our employees, and our business," said Peter Verstraeten, CEO of Proceedix. "Symphony Industrial AI's global reach, development power, and AI know-how will together bring better results to our users. The connectivity of each companies' solutions will better realize our global customers' digitization roadmaps/ambitions. I am very proud of what our company has accomplished to date. We look forward to our exciting new future."

Symphony Industrial AI is a Symphony AI company. The Proceedix acquisition is part of the SymphonyAI strategy to build AI software solutions to meet specific vertical industry needs.

Peter Verstraeten will continue running Proceedix as an independent unit of Symphony Industrial AI, preserving its unique selling proposition of digital technology leveraged by deep industrial knowledge and customer intimacy.

About Proceedix

About Symphony Industrial AI

Symphony Industrial AI is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. The industry-leading EurekaAI/IoT platform and industrial optimization solutions connect tens of thousands of global assets and workflows in manufacturing plants and process billions of data points daily, pushing new plateaus in operational intelligence. Symphony Industrial AI digital manufacturing solutions connect devices, processes, people, and systems enabling harmonizing plant automation and control. Symphony Industrial AI plant performance applications span asset predictive maintenance and process health and optimization, maintaining high availability of equipment, extending the life of capital assets, and reducing process variability. Symphony Industrial AIsolutions provide users high value by driving variability out of processes and optimizing operations for throughput, yield, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

PR contact: Tylor Fenhaus – tfenhaus@symphonyindustrial.ai

