SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES MOBILE SWEEP

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Mobile Sweep Services, Inc. ("Mobile Sweep" or the "Company"). Located in Baltimore, Maryland, Mobile Sweep provides sweeping services to commercial customers throughout the greater Baltimore market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"SCA is excited for this opportunity to expand our presence in the Baltimore market," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "With this acquisition, we will be able to build upon our commitment to provide first class sweeping services as we grow within Maryland. We are pleased to welcome the team from Mobile Sweep to the SCA family and look forward to continuing our expansion in the region."

This marks SCA's 17th acquisition transaction in 2021 and 35th acquisition overall. With this transaction, SCA has grown its team to over 1,700 employees in its over 55 locations.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

Founded over 30 years ago, Mobile Sweep provides sweeping services to commercial customers throughout Baltimore. Mobile Sweep prides itself on providing value for their customers based on high quality service, reliability, and customer support.

