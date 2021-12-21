Mezzion Pharma Announces Positive Data Presented to FDA in Type C Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea and BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. (Mezzion Pharma) announces that new data from its Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial (FUEL Trial) and its open label extension trial (FUEL OLE Trial) that concerns the treatment of a very large subgroup of patients with congenital single ventricle heart disease (SVHD) who have Fontan physiology was presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a Type C meeting held on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Mezzion Pharma is pleased to report that this newly presented data from the FUEL Trial is statistically significant and supports efficacy and clinical relevance for udenafil treatment of this very large subgroup, approximately 80% of the treatment population, who will most benefit from udenafil treatment. Mezzion Pharma is also pleased to report that the FUEL OLE Trial data supports and is believed to provide independent confirmatory evidence of reproducibility and durability of this efficacy for this very large subgroup.

The FUEL Trial is a landmark study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of orally administered udenafil in 400 male and female adolescents with a single functional ventricle who had previously undergone Fontan surgical palliation. Study participants were drawn from a total of 30 Pediatric Heart Network http://www.pediatricheartnetwork.org/ (PHN) and auxiliary sites throughout the U.S., Canada, and Korea.

In view of the positive analysis of the subgroup data from the FUEL Trial and FUEL OLE Trial, Mezzion Pharma continues to look forward to the FDA review process and to bringing a novel pharmacotherapeutic option to this unique Fontan patient population.

About the Fontan Procedure and Subsequent Expectations

The Fontan procedure is a surgical intervention that allows for the survival of children born with congenital heart disease characterized by only a single functional pumping chamber. This procedure consists of re-configuring the circulation to allow the single ventricle to pump blood to the body while connecting the great veins directly to the arteries that bring blood to the lungs. In this "Fontan circulation" the blood returning from the body bypasses the heart and travels to the lungs without the assistance of a dedicated right ventricle pumping chamber. The goal of the Fontan procedure is to separate the systemic and pulmonary circulations and to improve oxygen levels by redirecting venous blood directly to the lungs.

While the Fontan procedure creates a stable circulation, the risk of hospitalization and cardiac death rises significantly in the second and third decades after Fontan completion, a risk that is associated with a decline in exercise capacity. The Fontan circulation is also associated with non-cardiac complications such as protein-losing enteropathy, plastic bronchitis, and liver failure, all of which can be attributed to a chronic elevation in central venous pressure and a chronically reduced cardiac output. For all of these reasons, a 35 year-old patient who has gone through Fontan palliation has the approximate life expectancy of a 75 year old with normal cardiac physiology.

Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd.

Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Korea. Mezzion and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., have administrative offices in Deerfield, Illinois and Boca Raton, Florida. Mezzion Pharma is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company that is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics in the field of rare pediatric diseases. Mezzion Pharma is a publicly-listed pharmaceutical company in Korea on the Korean stock exchange under (140410:KOSDAQ).

