INX Limited to Advocate for Digital Security Policy and Innovation as a Member of the Blockchain Association

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited (INX ATS: INX), ("INX"), the owner of digital asset trading platforms, is proud to announce the company's membership with the Blockchain Association. The Blockchain Association is comprised of industry leaders advocating for improvement of the US public policy environment to share knowledge, identify opportunities, and co-create a digital future that is more transparent, inspiring, secure and equitable. This announcement highlights INX's commitment to supporting the digital asset ecosystem alongside its peers.

INX is proud to announce the company’s membership with the Blockchain Association

"It's a privilege for INX to be a member of the Blockchain Association," said Alan Silbert, INX's North American CEO. "Recent events such as the passage of the US Infrastructure Bill have proven that collaboration and communication are paramount to this growing ecosystem. The Blockchain Association was able to rally and advocate for its members in an unprecedented manner. Having an active voice to influence digital asset policy is more critical than ever as digital assets become more visible on the state and federal levels. We hope to collaborate with the Blockchain Association to provide a leadership role in providing guidance to and educating policymakers and regulators to achieve regulatory clarity for the digital securities market participants."

"The Blockchain Association, the unified voice of the blockchain and crypto industry, is proud to welcome INX Limited as its newest member. INX Limited is a leader in trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, and we're thrilled to have them as a member" said Kristin Smith, Executive Director, Blockchain Association.

About INX

INX owns regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. INX's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. INX's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey started with its initial public token offering of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, its interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the near future. For more information, please visit the INX website here .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "project," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, and strategies; statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition; statements relating to the research, development, and use of our products; and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We have based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Douglas Borthwick

Chief Business Officer, INX Limited

Email: douglas.borthwick@inx.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INX Limited