Workgrid Announces Integrations with Leading Enterprise Solutions to Improve the Employee Experience

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workgrid Software, provider of intelligent digital workplace solutions and wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Insurance, today announced new and expanded integrations with leading enterprise solutions, including ServiceNow, UKG, Atlassian Jira Service Management, and Zendesk. The integrations enable businesses to further optimize employee experiences through streamlined processes, information discovery and the automation of tasks.

As hybrid workplaces continue to evolve, the reliance on digital workplace solutions has become complex as enterprises struggle to manage multiple applications and workflows. Employees are overloaded with information, spending hours checking and managing their work and finding the tools they need. This is causing significant communication and productivity issues, with a recent Gartner survey finding two out of three employees exert too much effort when using technology provided by their company, wasting more than five hours every week on average. Enterprises need modern, intelligent solutions that solve for digital friction and allow employees to feel engaged and effective in the workplace.

"The emergence of widespread hybrid work environments has changed the traditional workplace as we know it," said Robert Ryan, Director of Product Marketing at Workgrid. "Employees today find themselves overwhelmed and fatigued from having to navigate too many applications, and organizations need tools that can increase efficiency. These latest integrations build on significant investments we are making in the platform to expand its benefits in improving the employee experience."

Workgrid creates solutions that layer simplified, unified employee experiences onto tools employers already have in place, eliminating the need to shift between systems. Expanding upon its already robust offering, Workgrid's newly established integrations, available through multiple channels – toolbar, desktop, mobile – address longstanding bottlenecks facing employers and employees alike, including:

IT Help Desk – An IT Help Desk app and chatbot integrated with Atlassian Jira Service Management, Zendesk, and ServiceNow® 1 makes it easy for employees to create and update service tickets and keep track of them from open to close.

Payroll – A Payday app integrated with UKG Pro that allows employees quick access to their paycheck information.

Paid Time Off – A Time Off app integrated with UKG Pro that helps employees visually track paid time off, making it easier to plan time away and prevent burnout.

"At UKG, we're wholly focused on putting people – not process – at the center of workplace experiences," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By helping people request time-off or view pay information in the solutions they already use all day long, like Workgrid, they can worry less about mastering multiple applications and focus more on the parts of their job they're most passionate about."

Integrations with UKG also include a technology partnership that supports listing Workgrid in their marketplace. Additional integrations featured in Workgrid's catalog include SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions.

About Workgrid Software

Workgrid Software, LLC – a company wholly-owned by Liberty Mutual Group creates and sells intelligent workplace software solutions that are purpose-built for an enterprise – by an enterprise. Workgrid Software's initial product the Workgrid Assistant empowers employees with a modern interface and integrated chatbot serving as their digital assistant telling them what they need to know, when they need to know it, so they can get more work done, faster. The Workgrid Assistant makes work simpler and more efficient for employees by automating administrative requests and surfacing personalized daily tasks, information, and reminders through a single, intuitive interface. You can learn more about Workgrid by visiting www.workgrid.com

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Liberty Mutual Insurance is the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. Liberty Mutual Insurance ranks 71st on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

