Transamerica Supports Financial Dignity, Inclusion with Donation to Operation HOPE

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the Aegon Transamerica Foundation has donated $500,000 to Operation HOPE, a nonprofit organization working to help underserved individuals attain a better financial future. The donation includes $250,000 for the nationwide "HOPE Inside" community-based financial coaching network and $250,000 for the "One Million Black Business and Entrepreneur Initiative," designed to launch and grow one million black businesses by 2030.

Operation HOPE is dedicated to equipping young people and adults with the ﬁnancial tools and education needed to secure a better future. With a focus on ﬁnancial dignity and inclusion, Operation HOPE has been working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults since 1992.

"Operation HOPE is thankful for Transamerica's commitment to making free enterprise work for everyone," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "The journey toward financial independence can be challenging, especially for economically disadvantaged communities, but Transamerica's contribution helps our organization reach more people in need of a lifeline."

Since 1994, the Aegon Transamerica Foundation has supported nonprofit organizations focused on the education, health, and overall wellbeing of the communities where Transamerica employees live and work.

"Transamerica is proud to support Operation HOPE's mission to expand economic opportunity and help more people secure a better financial future," said Karyn Polak, Chair of the Aegon Transamerica Foundation. "Financial literacy and economic empowerment can go a long way toward helping more people succeed. At Transamerica, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to thrive, and our contribution to Operation HOPE is a reflection of our commitment to helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security."

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information, visit www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

