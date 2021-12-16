Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

New capabilities help associations better leverage member behavior and other insights to improve member retention and recruitment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein.

Nimble AMS Predictions is hyper-targeted toward innovative trend-setting associations who want to leverage advanced tech to become much more proactive in utilizing member behavior and trends to make faster, smarter decisions.

Associations who previously struggled with how to implement an AI solution will find that Nimble AMS Predictions is designed to make AI much more approachable and easier to implement.

Associations' biggest business challenges include recruiting and retaining members, member engagement, and funding, according to the 2021 Associations Trends report, Building the Next Normal. By creating custom AI models to predict member/non-member behavior and integrating additional data sources with Nimble AMS, associations can finally build a more intelligent solution aimed at their specific strategic initiatives.

Even better, Nimble AMS takes all the great things that Salesforce develops and puts an association spin on it, so teams don't have to tackle big technology alone. Insights from predictive analytics help prioritize leads, strengthen relationships, and drive revenue, and they can be utilized to predict many member behaviors – including the potential for member lapse, recruitment and donation possibilities, and ideal targeted education courses.

"The predictive analytics in Nimble AMS helps IACP identify members who are at a high risk of lapsing," said Chuck Everhart, Business Systems Software Manager, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). "Utilizing the predictive analytics makes it possible to target this group with specific marketing efforts that decrease lapse and increase retention rates."

Key Features of Nimble AMS Predictions

Proactive and actionable insights – Create AI models on any data field or object in Nimble AMS to build predictions on business outcomes with clicks, not code.

More visibility – Leverage smart notifications about member behavior to keep your team aware of key shifts with your members.

Out-of-the-box templates – Setup and maintenance is simplified with campaign templates that can be implemented from day one without extensive coding work. Initial templates available with Nimble AMS Predictions launch include:

Measure the impact – An intuitive dashboard is the go-to place for monitoring progress and success.

"We're thrilled to provide a new Nimble AMS tool for customers to leverage the power of AI and predictive analytics, and our customers are already experiencing big results," said Jennifer Lee, Managing Director of Associations & Events, Community Brands. "In fact, the Marine Corps Association & Foundation (MCAF) shared with us that they renewed 25 percent of members at high risk of lapsing."

Part of the Community Brands network of solutions, Nimble AMS is currently the only AMS on the #1 CRM platform, Salesforce, which offers an association-focused set of AI predictions offerings. From creating and managing a stellar membership experience to processing orders, managing events, and analyzing your organization's data, Nimble AMS helps the entire team succeed.

To help clients get started on their AI journey, all existing Nimble AMS clients will receive one free prediction use case. For more information on Nimble AMS Predictions, or to learn more about getting started with Nimble AMS please visit the Nimble AMS website.

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, event tech, and faith-based organizations. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

