NatuEra Introduces 1st Smart CBD Sales Kiosk for Retail Groceries

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NatuEra, a vertically integrated cannabinoid producer and leading brand of hemp-derived CBD products that controls all operations from farm to kiosk, has introduced the market's first and most advanced smart CBD sales kiosk specifically designed for major grocery, pharmacy and mass market retailers. The interactive touchscreen units combine educational videos, product information and vending of NatuEra's CBD wellness products in a store-within-a-store model completely managed by NatuEra, enabling retailers to participate in the rapidly growing, yet highly complex, $6 billion CBD wellness market.

The first units were installed this month at EatWell, a new, natural food concept by Schnuck Markets, Inc. that targets consumers who prioritize health and wellness and natural products. The launch showcases the NatuEra CBD Smart Kiosk's ability to address regulatory, category management and other pain points that have prevented large retailers from realizing revenue opportunities in the CBD category, where more than 90% of sales occur either in specialty stores like dispensaries and vape shops or through online channels.

"Over one-third of Americans and half of millennials have purchased a CBD product, but until now major traditional retailers have had little access to this revenue stream," said Nicolas Nannetti, CEO at NatuEra. "We designed the NatuEra CBD Smart Kiosk to specifically mitigate retailers' regulatory risk and liability, as well as to provide a turnkey category management solution that brings CBD-based wellness products to consumers at the retail locations they trust".

Each kiosk draws shoppers with an always-on 42" touchscreen with the image of a hemp plant nestled in a pair of hands. A tap on the screen leads to product information as well as educational content about topics ranging from the relationship between hemp, cannabinoids like CBD and wellness to NatuEra's plant-based purpose and GMP-certified quality management systems, including relevant videos at the top of every screen to keep users engaged.

"While two out of three Americans have heard about CBD, we know most people are confused about what CBD actually is, what it does, and whether it's safe to consume. The NatuEra CBD Smart Kiosk provides a vital educational component to help our customers understand how CBD products can support their wellness needs, while providing full transparency on origin, content and quality," said Allison Primo, Health & Wellness Strategy Manager for Schnuck Markets.

According to a Consumer Brands Association report, the most common reasons Americans shop for CBD is pain management (52%) or to reduce stress or anxiety (50%), while a significant number of Americans are also purchasing CBD as a sleep aid (43%). Currently, the NatuEra Smart CBD Kiosk offers tinctures, gummies, creams and capsules, including the company's Relax* and Relief & Recovery* wellness product collections, with a new Rest* product line planned for early 2022.

Other retailer benefits provided by the NatuEra CBD Smartk Kiosk include:

Regulatory compliance - Kiosks are connected to NatuEra's proprietary regulatory database for continually updated and legally verified information and messaging. NatuEra can update text, video and audio content through the cloud, protecting retailers from liability related to regulatory issues and product claims.

Category management – With all CBD category needs covered by NatuEra, retailers avoid the time and expense required to track new CBD products and changing consumer CBD preferences.

Vendor-managed inventory – NatuEra monitors, replenishes and updates product stock as needed, reducing stockouts and eliminating inventory-related retailer overhead.

Theft avoidance – The kiosk reduces the risk of shrinkage by providing a safe and secure way to sell CBD products without reducing sales potential associated with requiring staff to open locked CBD merchandise displays.

Age verification – An instant age verification system requires users to scan their driver's license or State ID to prove they are 18 or 21, depending on state requirements.

Safety assurance and traceability – Unlike most brands that purchase CBD isolates from third parties, NatuEra controls its entire supply chain from the farm to the finished product in the kiosk. This not only ensures quality but also provides a complete chain of traceability from seed to extract to the product in each bottle or container.

NatuEra's Smart CBD Sales Kiosk is available in four sizes, including for use on endcaps, as wall-mounted units, and as free-standing floor units. For inquiries on the Smart CBD Sales Kiosk in your area, please contact sales@natuera.com .

About NatuEra

NatuEra is a vertically integrated cannabinoid producer and a leading brand of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, which are distributed in mass-market retail through the disruptive NatuEra CBD Smart Kiosk, as well as online at natuera.com. The company's hemp is sustainably sungrown with no chemical pesticides in NatuEra's family-run farm in Colombia's Andes Mountains, in one of the few places on earth where year-round sun-grown cultivation is possible. All of NatuEra's ingredients and products are manufactured in GMP certified facilities under applicable U.S. standards. NatuEra is a joint venture between an affiliate of Agroidea, a Colombian agricultural service and R&D leader, and The Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON, TSX: CRON), a global cannabinoid company with distribution across five continents. For more information, visit https://natuera.com/

About EatWell

EatWell, a Natural Food Store by Schnucks , is a neighborhood store where the pleasure of food and the promise of health come together for a balanced lifestyle. In addition to offering natural food items, EatWell also includes a focus on organic and local items as well as specialty items for those who are looking for an occasional indulgence or a splurge fit for a foodie. Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks launched EatWell in Columbia, Missouri in June 2020, and it is one of the 111 stores the 82-year old company operates, employing 13,000 teammates in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

