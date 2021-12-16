KIA TELLURIDE EARNS 2022 EDMUNDS "TOP RATED" AWARD

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride has been named "Edmunds Top Rated SUV," in the 2022 Edmunds Top Rated Awards for the third year in a row. Acknowledged by Edmunds for its overall excellence in the market, consumers continue to seek out the well-appointed three-row SUV, with sales up over 35 percent year-on-year. Telluride was the Kia brand's sales leader in November 2021 and 86,186 units have been sold to-date this year, demonstrating that demand has remained strong since the arrival of the Telluride three years ago.

Kia Telluride earns 2022 Edmunds

Third win in three years for Telluride SUV.

"We want to thank Edmunds once again, for recognizing the Telluride with its highest honor," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "The award shows that Telluride continues to deliver on the promise of overall excellence in the competitive SUV market in the United States. In the spirit of never resting on our laurels, we have enhanced the Telluride for 2022 as we introduce more new customers to the Kia family through our award-winning SUV."

Edmunds Top Rated Award winners are tested, ranked, and selected by Edmunds editors from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles in their classes. Eligible vehicles in nine categories underwent the full Edmunds testing process and were rated based on driving, comfort, interior, tech, storage and value.

"The Kia Telluride provides an unbeatable combination of passenger comfort, helpful technology features and outstanding value," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds Editor-in-Chief.

As a three-time Edmunds Top Rated Awards winner, the Telluride maintains popularity as a big, bold SUV, and has set a high bar for all Kia vehicles to achieve. For 2022, the Telluride adds the new Kia badging and redesigned radiator grille. Inside, the Telluride adds a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America