Fractal Appoints Manish Tiwari as Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the appointment of Manish Tiwari as Chief Information Officer. In his role, Manish will be responsible for strategizing and execution of digital transformation for the company and oversee IT operations, cyber security & risk management.

Manish is a veteran from the Indian Navy where he set up the Information Security & Incident Response organization, including the formulation of Policy Frameworks, Security Audits, Product Testing, Cyber Forensics and Risk Management. In his second innings in the corporate sector, he has been with Microsoft India as the Chief Information Security Advisor and recently with Bharti Airtel as CISO, and set up 'Airtel Secure for Business', a Managed Security Services initiative.

"With years in industry successfully leading global IT and operations functions, I am delighted to have Manish join us. His proven experience will ensure our IT function will drive innovation and efficiency that will help us move forward," said Pranay Agrawal, CEO, Fractal. "His knowledge of successfully evangelizing security best practices will also help us immensely in today's time where the level of sophistication, volume and speed of new threats is growing."

"I am delighted to be a part of the Fractal family and look forward to an exciting journey ahead as the company enters a new phase of innovation and expansion," said Manish. "My immediate goal is to ensure that the company's Information risk stance is well positioned to withstand emerging cyber threats and accelerate digital transformation."

Manish is a certified Lead Auditor, Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) & a Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), holds a Diploma in Geomatic Sciences from C-DAC and underwent a Business Management program from Management Development Institute, Gurugram, India.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management.

Fractal has more than 3,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2021 by Everest Group and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

