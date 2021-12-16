Avelo Airlines Begins Nonstop Service Between Tucson and Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES and TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today begins nonstop service between Tucson and Los Angeles. Everyday one-way low fares starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo's exclusive twice-weekly direct service between Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Los Angeles' most convenient and popular airport - Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 144 departs TUS at 8:50 p.m., arriving BUR at 9:30 p.m. Flight 143 departs BUR at 5:40 p.m., arriving TUS at 8:10 p.m. Avelo will also offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays during the end-of-year peak holiday season. The flights will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

"We are excited to begin service in Tucson, offering a new, convenient and affordable alternative for traveling between Southern Arizona and Southern California," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We look forward to welcoming our new Customers aboard from both popular and beautiful destinations."

LA's Best Airport

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by LA's iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and sun-soaked outdoor recreation. TUS is Avelo's 10th destination from its West Coast base at BUR.

"This convenient connection between Southern California and Southern Arizona is one that many of our passengers will appreciate and enjoy," says Frank Miller, Executive Director, Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at larger airports). All of this makes BUR LA's ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

350 Days of Sunshine in the Sonoran Desert

When visitors arrive in Tucson, they are situated in the heart of the unique Sonoran Desert, the only place in the world that is the natural habitat of the iconic and majestic Saguaro cactus. Don't be fooled by the term "desert" because mountain ranges in all directions offer scenic drives, and even snow skiing. With 350 days of sunshine per year, visitors can play in wide-open outdoor spaces or relax in the casualness of Tucson and its rich cultural heritage.

"TUS is excited to welcome Avelo Airlines as its newest airline to provide service to one of our most requested routes to the Hollywood Burbank Airport," said Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley. "The TAA is dedicated to expanding air service to our region, and this flight serves to benefit our community and the tourism industry. Welcome Avelo."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 Boeing jets from TUS, offering Customers a spacious and comfortable experience. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable, and caring experience – currently serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, understanding and kindness. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable, and caring experience for its Customers.

In early November, Avelo began serving Customers in Southern Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo currently flies between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa. The airline will add service to Sarasota / Bradenton, FL in January.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

About Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is owned and operated by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, a joint powers agency created in 1977 between the Cities of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. More information can be found on the airport's website, HollywoodBurbankAirport.com, and on the airport's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

About Tucson International Airport (TUS)

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization operating Tucson International Airport (TUS) and general aviation reliever Ryan Airfield (RYN). TAA has sustained its operations since its origin in 1948 from airport generated revenues without the use of local taxes and continues to invest millions of dollars each year in safety, security and facility infrastructure that drives job creation and economic activity for the benefit of Tucson and southern Arizona.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. The fare must be booked by December 30, 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

