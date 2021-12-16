5WPR Expands Consumer Measurement & Analytics Task Force

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their Consumer Measurement & Analytics Task Force which focuses on the increase and expansion of real-time reporting using KPIs, data and analytics to determine how to best show clients their ROI.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The task force, made up of staff from all levels and sectors of the agency's Consumer practice—Lifestyle, CPG, Health & Wellness and Beauty—collaborates on insight and analytics standards across client accounts teams.

By collaborating on various client-requested metrics, this specialty team partners with clients to determine the most effective and deliberate way to display the agency's work through strategic planning and measure the impact of results.

"5WPR continues to evolve in an ever-changing public relations landscape," said Dara A. Busch, President, Consumer Practice. "We are constantly striving towards understanding what constitutes a strong ROI for each of our clients, according to their specific needs and expectations."

Objectives of the task force include: the development of new ways to evaluate and measure media impact, using that information to drive new media strategies; the establishment of best practices for building a real-time data dashboard for clients using the most relevant and impactful KPIs; the development of best practices for measuring media and social media in crisis communications; measurement of influencer initiatives; discussion of the future of the PR industry, including challenges of AI and how to incorporate AI and machine learning into measurement efforts; and determining the best reporting methods for C-suite executives who may not be keen on marketing and public relations services.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations