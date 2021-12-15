Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Rentokil

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Terminix (NYSE: TMX), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction Rentokil.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/terminix-global-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Terminix's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Terminix shareholders will receive only the equivalent of $55 per share comprising approximately 80% Rentokil stock and 20% cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Terminix by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Terminix accepts a superior bid. Terminix insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Terminix's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Terminix.

If you own Terminix common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/terminix-global-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

