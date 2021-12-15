Invest Puerto Rico's New Positioning Underscores the Island as a Hotspot for Business and Investment Opportunities

"Game-Changers, Welcome Home" elevates Puerto Rico as a local and global investment hotspot that supports bold companies, business leaders and those eager to seek untapped opportunities

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the Island's economic development organization whose aim is to attract new investment, launched its new brand campaign to promote the Island as a business and investment destination under the tagline "Game-Changers, Welcome Home" nationwide.

The campaign, which runs on national and local outlets and includes a redesign of InvestPR's website, targets innovative leaders abroad who are open to reaching new heights and are excited to build their businesses differently. Developed in collaboration with the multinational advertising agency Wunderman Thompson, "Game-Changers, Welcome Home" speaks to Puerto Rico as an ideal business destination that is primed to support and empower companies to grow, create, and change business conventions.

"Puerto Rico has always been a place for game-changers. However, global economic shifts in conjunction with foundational improvements in Puerto Rico's capacity have repositioned our Island for transformative growth. Our world-class talent, business friendly policies, and the billions of dollars in federal investment have created an environment ripe for innovators on- and off-island to bring their new ideas to life," said Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico.

Miller added that "while economic development in Puerto Rico is associated with the Island's 60-year legacy in the bioscience space —a sector in which InvestPR has achieved promising results— 'Game-Changers, Welcome Home' is aimed at all entrepreneurs regardless of industry. Puerto Rico has the assets to support innovative activities in sectors such as information technology, fintech, finance, professional services, creative industries, blue and green technologies, and numerous others."

The initiative proves Invest Puerto Rico's commitment to fulfilling its mission of promoting Puerto Rico as a competitive investment destination ready to welcome and make the most out of new businesses, innovation and capital influx into the Island.

Additionally, Puerto Rico's business landscape is expanding rapidly. The Island is currently home to world-leading bioscience, tech, fintech companies, and local startups working in new ways to diversify energy generation and distribution. Also, the Island is poised to lead in life-saving gene cell therapies as several enterprises are making biologics accessible and furthering advancements in clinical research that are helping people live longer, healthier lives.

"Game-Changers, Welcome Home" puts forth the value of Puerto Rico's assets for fearless leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs. These individuals will find comfort in the familiarity of the Island's U.S.-based laws, industry regulations, and finance, all of which inspire stability, trust, and confidence. And not to mention the added benefit of enjoying Puerto Rico's vibrant culture and unique quality of life.

To learn more about Puerto Rico as the new home for business game-changers, visit InvestPR.org.

About INVEST PUERTO RICO

Invest Puerto Rico is the economic development organization created by law with the purpose of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive jurisdiction for investment, focused on attracting new businesses and capital to foster economic growth on the Island. Our vision is to be an entity focused on results that accelerates Puerto Rico's transformation and generates more and better jobs on the Island.

