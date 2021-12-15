Clear Channel Outdoor, No Kid Hungry Launch Holiday Campaign to Help "Feed a Kid, Fuel a Dream"

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) today announced it has joined forces again with No Kid Hungry to launch an out-of-home (OOH) holiday campaign to help connect hungry kids with free, healthy meals and encourage the public to take up the cause of No Kid Hungry: the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in America.

This marks a second-year partnership between CCOA and No Kid Hungry as families continue to grapple with the challenges of the pandemic. Nearly one in six kids in the U.S. could face childhood hunger this year and through No Kid Hungry's efforts, every $1 donated can help provide up to 10 meals for kids* - but this formula only works when people give.

As part of this year's ad campaign to bring awareness to kids and families in need, CCOA and No Kid Hungry are inviting the public to join the fight against childhood hunger by employing the up-close and personal environment of CCOA's "Showcase Shelters." These immersive transit shelter displays are uniquely designed for brands, like No Kid Hungry, to engage their audiences through bold, memorable and custom creative executions that inspire consumers to action.

Moreover, the Showcase Shelters can accommodate an infinite number of bespoke creative executions by allowing brands to optimize the entire field of view. For maximum visibility and impact, these shelters are strategically located in densely populated urban centers and areas with heavy foot and commuter traffic.

CCOA and No Kid Hungry will transform two Showcase Shelters in Washington, D.C. into immersive scenes depicting the importance of a child's ability to dream, while encouraging people to help fuel those dreams by ensuring kids have easy access to food that feeds their bodies, as well as their imaginations. Passersby can scan a QR code on the shelters to donate, in the moment, to No Kid Hungry.

In addition to the Showcase Shelter activation, a digital roadside billboard campaign will promote No Kid Hungry's online food assistance locator directing families to free meals served by schools and organizations in their local community. CCOA will broadcast these messages in English and Spanish across its digital roadside and airport displays in key markets through year's end.

"Many more kids face hunger today than before the pandemic and they will feel the impact of this crisis well into the future. It's going to take all of us to ensure every child in America has access to the food they need to thrive," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Through Clear Channel Outdoor's partnership, we're able to connect with communities in need of resources this holiday, which is often a stressful time for families struggling to make ends meet, and further advance our mission to make No Kid Hungry a reality."

"After nearly two years of a global pandemic, families in our communities are not only struggling to feed their children but, importantly, are also struggling to help keep them feeling positive and optimistic about their future," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. "That's why we're proud to partner with No Kid Hungry in this powerful way to help provide free, healthy meals to children and help them get back to the business of dreaming, this holiday season and beyond."

To learn more about No Kid Hungry's work in ending childhood hunger, visit nokidhungry.org/give. If you are in need of food assistance, visit nokidhungry.org/help to find free meals being served in your local area.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,500 digital billboards, in the U.S. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

