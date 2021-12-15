AE Global Announces Strategic Hires, Bolsters Cannabis Division

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global , a comprehensive CPG and cannabis packaging innovations and solutions provider, today announced two new senior leadership appointments - Derek Thomas as Chief Growth Officer and Elizabeth Corbett as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately.

Derek Thomas brings more than a decade of business development, scaling, and strategy to AE Global. Most recently, Thomas served as Vice President of Business Development for Veritas Farms, a publicly traded, vertically integrated full-spectrum hemp extracts company. In his role, he oversaw the company's growth as it scaled across the U.S. and developed partnerships across health and beauty, grocery, and retail including CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Publix and more.

Elizabeth Corbett is a packaging industry veteran with 20 years of experience developing and executing comprehensive packaging and supply chain programs, having spent the last eight years specializing in cannabis packaging. Previously, Corbett served as the director of sales for new business development at Neenah Paper. In this and previous roles, she developed packaging and supply-chain solutions for leading global retail giants such as Starbucks, Tiffany & Co. and Estee Lauder. Most recently Corbett expanded the cannabis packaging platforms for Veritiv Corporation and RR Donnelley, building programs for some of the largest MSO's in the industry.

"We started AE Global to fill the gap in providing strategic & comprehensive domestic packaging solutions tailored to the cannabis industry," said AE Global's Mike Forenza, Managing Partner. "We want MSO's, SSO's, and startups alike to have access to innovative, yet sustainable packaging programs that build on mainstream best practices and trends. Elizabeth's and Derek's experience across cannabis, health and beauty, wine and spirits, and retail is invaluable to supporting that work."

AE Global is a comprehensive CPG packaging and commercialization solutions provider. The cannabis-focused division provides cannabis MSO's, SSO's, and wholesale brands with proactive solutions to bring products to market from concept to execution. AE Global has launched countless brands and innovative packaging solutions, including Curaleaf's Select Squeeze Bottle and our in-house EZ-Lock™ and Amplify™ packaging. AE Global develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab which features a full color Roland printer, CAD cutting table, multiple 3D printers, and a team of graphic designers, structural designers, and prepress engineers. AE Global invests heavily into vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster customer's sustainability initiates. AE Global has 75 years of packaging experience and launched its cannabis division as states began to legalize medicinal and recreational cannabis.

