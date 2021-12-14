Stan Lee's "Chakra The Invincible" NFT Drop Launches First-Ever Hollywood Meets Bollywood Superhero NFT Collectibles Auction on www.Chakraverse.io

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment , Graphic India , and Orange Comet today collectively announced the Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection in partnership with GuardianLink and BeyondLifeclub - the collection is available at www.Chakraverse.io. Latching onto the long-standing superhero craze and seeding a Bollywood connection into the Hollywood world, this launch is inspired by one the legend's first international superhero creations—Chakra The Invincible. This unique collection marks a monumental movement to introduce NFTs simultaneously into the global NFT ecosystem in the US, India, and around the world.

Based on “Chakra The Invincible” created by Stan Lee and Sharad Devarajan, the “Chakraverse” limited-edition NFT collection will celebrate the late legend’s 99th birthday with a worldwide auction December 27–29. (PRNewsfoto/Orange Comet)

As part of the unique Chakraverse NFT collection, Orange Comet, in collaboration with GuardianLink.io, a global NFT technology company, will be auctioning an exclusive collectible series of 7,000 unique generative Chakraverse art pieces based on the characters from the comics. Additionally, a series of original high-end animation gallery pieces and limited-edition NFTs of Lee's first Chakra The Invincible graphic novel have been exclusively created for the auction.

In 2012, Stan Lee discussed Chakra The Invincible, saying, "I have always been fascinated by Indian culture. It's so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I've written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I've even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Chakra The Invincible is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market. My goal with Chakra is simple—I want to bring an Eastern concept like the chakras to the world via the Western genre of superheroes."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest creators of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lee is the legendary writer and co-creator of the world's most popular superheroes, including Spider-Man™, X-Men™, Fantastic Four™, Iron Man™, Hulk™, The Avengers™, and more. His characters have generated over $32 billion at the global box office and established some of the most beloved stories in history.

"As a young child, Stan Lee's work shaped my life and spoke to me in a way that no other author or creator ever has, and probably ever will. To be able to create a superhero with Stan was like being asked to paint a canvas with Da Vinci or write a poem with Shakespeare—it was quite simply one of the greatest joys of my life," said Devarajan, Co-Founder & CEO of Graphic India. "Our mission with Chakra was to create a character that would transcend countries and cultures, bringing together ideas from east and west by speaking in the primal language of human imagination. The opportunity to now offer digital NFT ownership of the graphic novel and allow Stan's many fans to share in ownership of this new Chakraverse collection of art, will hopefully build a new community of NFT owners across the world."

In the same way the original superhero created by Lee and Devarajan brought together audiences in the US and India, the NFT strategy for this special collection has been led by Orange Comet, a leading entertainment NFT technology company specializing in producing dynamic NFT and blockchain experiences for some of the most valuable intellectual property assets in the world of sports, music, art, and entertainment, in partnership with GuardianLink.io and BeyondLife.Club, one of the first companies to pioneer in building India's largest NFT auction ecosystem.

"As a company, Orange Comet has been able to work with some of the world's most incredible IP, but it is truly an honor to take an icon like Stan Lee's work and reimagine it as an NFT collectible," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "We are thrilled to share this exciting opportunity with Stan Lee fans from New York to New Delhi and beyond."

"Stan was always so captivated and intrigued by emerging technology," said Gill Champion, President of Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment. "Inspired by his fascination with new trends, we are honored to connect Stan's fans to his first Indian superhero in an exciting new way with the Chakraverse NFT collection."

Further commenting on this massive NFT drop, Keyur Patel, Co-Founder and Chairman of GuardianLink.io and BeyondLIfe.Club, said, "We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration to launch this exclusive global NFT drop based upon the characters co-created by the legendary Stan Lee. The NFT space in India is growing faster than expected with the rise in Bollywood celebs joining the bandwagon. Given the nature of the industry where NFT represents value as an asset, our newly launched Anti-RIP technology makes it stand apart from the industry clutter in terms of protection and security. With our AI based algorithmic auctioning engine we have created one of the most unique compositions to run this NFT auction globally."

Orange Comet is also dedicated to blockchain sustainability, running on green servers and building a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space. This NFT drop will be launched on the eco-conscious Polygon blockchain. Polygon is a climate sustainable blockchain that is over 99.99% more carbon efficient than Ethereum.

The Chakraverse NFT collection will go up for auction on Monday, December 27 at 10:30 p.m. EST / Tuesday, December 28 at 9 a.m. IST and close on Wednesday, December 29 at 3 p.m. EST / Thursday, December 30 at 1:30 a.m. IST. Pre-registration is available now at www.Chakraverse.io.

Chakra The Invincible tells the story of Raju Rai, a young Indian student living in Mumbai. Determined to unlock the secrets of human potential through science, Raju and his mentor, the scientist Dr. Singh, develop a technology suit that activates the mystical chakras of the body, unleashing superhuman abilities and powers. When Raju is accidentally bonded to the suit, he vows to use his newfound abilities to protect the city. Using his amazing powers, Chakra must save the world from such supervillains as THE SHATTERING STEELFIST, KILDUNE, THE DESTROYER, AGNI, THE LIVING FLAME… and the most evil villain of them all, the MERCILESS BOSS YAMA!

Prior to working with Lee on Chakra The Invincible, Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang were also the creators of the Spider-Man: India comic series in 2004, introducing Pavitr Prabhakar as an Indian reimagining of one of Stan Lee's most iconic characters. In addition to comics and animation, Graphic India and POW! Entertainment are also actively developing Chakra The Invincible as a live-action Hollywood project for audiences worldwide.

Watch Stan's video intro to Chakra The Invincible here:

https://vimeo.com/651870128/96a395a6fe

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and blockchain-based experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT GRAPHIC INDIA

Graphic India is a leading character entertainment company focused on creating superheroes, comics and stories through mobile and digital platforms. Led by media entrepreneur Sharad Devarajan, Graphic has produced over 200 episodes of animation and developing over a dozen live action film and TV projects across Hollywood, and Bollywood. The Company's characters and animated shows include, "The Legend of Hanuman" which launched on Disney+Hotstar; "Chakra The Invincible" created with Stan Lee; "Astra Force," an award winning animated series created with iconic actor, Amitabh Bachchan; and "Baahubali The Lost Legends" a 70-episode animated series, created with Arka Mediaworks and based the most successful film franchise in Indian history. Graphic believes that India is home to some of the most creative talent in the world, with more than 600 million people under the age of 25 and more than 850 million mobile phone users in the country. The Company's mission is to create new enduring stories and heroes that connect global audiences and ideas through the power of story. www.GraphicIndia.com

ABOUT POW! ENTERTAINMENT

POW! Entertainment, Inc., a multi-media entertainment company, was founded by noted comic book writer Stan Lee, award-winning producer Gill Champion, and attorney Arthur Lieberman. POW! is utilizing Lee's historical background to perpetuate his legacy while developing all new live-action films, television, digital IP, and more based upon Lee's original characters and stories, all of which contribute to global expansion. POW! partners with third parties and strategic alliances, including studios and networks, in the production and distribution of new POW! character franchises. https://powentertainment.com

ABOUT GUARDIANLINK.IO & BEYONDLIFE.CLUB

GuardianLink.io is a pioneer and innovator of NFT Technologies with its roots embedded in the Blockchain world since 2016. It is the inventor of Anti.Rip and Wallet.Cipher technologies for the NFT world and has developed one of the first framework of Legitimacy protocol for the NFT ecosystem. GuardianLink.io's deep base of over 350+ product avengers and NFTartists provide global execution capabilities for deploying NFT Auction platform and Exchange Framework. With global brands and exchanges running on GuardianLink.io platform it has a proven track record of scalability, accessibility, and extensibility. Powered by GuardianLink.io - BeyondLife.Club is responsible for launching one of the largest auctions in Southeast Asia. GuardianLink.io is founded and established in Singapore, India and Japan. For more information about our technology and platform, please visit us at guardianlink.io and beyondlife.club.

International PR Contacts:

Lydia You

Orange Comet

OrangeComet@id-pr.com

India PR Contacts:

Ankita Juneja (Ruder Finn Thunder) - Ankita.Juneja@rfthunder.in

Nicole Fichardo (Ruder Finn Thunder) - Nicole.Fichardo@rfthunder.in

Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment (PRNewsfoto/Orange Comet)

Orange Comet (PRNewsfoto/Orange Comet)

Graphic India (PRNewsfoto/Orange Comet)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orange Comet