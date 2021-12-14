National Sleep Foundation Textbook for Public Health Professionals Expands Sleep Health Focus

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) has published Foundations of Sleep Health, its first sleep health textbook. This new resource provides a historic and current overview of the state of sleep health, with an emphasis on the interaction between several levels of determinants and factors that influence sleep health.

(PRNewsfoto/National Sleep Foundation)

The Foundations of Sleep Health textbook provides a historic and current overview of the state of sleep health.

"This new reference can help inform a broad audience in public health by sharing some of the latest research and principles of sleep health in a different context," said Lauren Hale, PhD, Board Chair of the National Sleep Foundation. "Foundations of Sleep Health uses a distinct framework to present evidence supporting our current knowledge and highlights important factors that both contribute to and are impacted by our sleep," added Hale.

Foundations of Sleep Health continues NSF's work leading international, multidisciplinary expert groups to develop and deliver evidence-based resources including sleep health consensus guidelines and recommendations, standards in sleep technology, position and policy statements, and its peer-reviewed journal Sleep Health.

"Sleep is crucial to our health and well-being," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "NSF conceived of Foundations of Sleep Health to share our expertise and unique perspective in sleep health and engage broader audiences in our longstanding mission. The insightful editorial leadership of Drs. Javier Nieto and Donna Petersen as well as all of the distinguished expert contributors made this vision for sleep and public health come to life," added Lopos.

"We were pleased to join NSF as the co-editors of Foundations of Sleep Health," said Dr. Javier Nieto. "NSF is a major force in the sleep health field and we are proud to have contributed to this resource which expands the focus on sleep in public health," added Dr. Donna Petersen.

For more than 30 years, NSF has educated the public on the importance of sleep health in relation to overall health and well-being. NSF has published consensus papers and guidelines for positive sleep health. For more information about National Sleep Foundation, visit www.theNSF.org.

Foundations of Sleep Health is available for purchase in paperback and e-book.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation