G&W Electric Announces Approval of Multiple Patents for Single Phase Automation on Power Distribution Networks

Single phase fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR) along with loss of voltage (LOV) restoration for power distribution networks reduce customer power disturbances frequency and outage times.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G&W Electric, a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, today announced approval of a patent for single phase Fault Location Isolation and Service Restoration (FLISR) on power distribution networks, further improving reliability indices by only isolating the single phase that is affected by a fault.

Single Phase FLISR provides the solution to the utility industry's most common fault – a single phase line to ground fault. With three phase FLISR—even in the case that a particular fault involves only one or two phases—power is interrupted for all customers on the affected power line.

Single Phase FLISR technology, with improved power availability and reliability, allows utilities to automatically reroute power, minimizing the number of customers impacted by outages and reducing the length of an outage from hours to mere seconds.

"In recent times, the idea of automatically reconfiguring the power grid, through FLISR and Loss of Voltage (LOV), has become the primary means for power providers to reach their reliability goals," said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. "In migrating to single phase automation, we're able to support greater reliability goals and set the new standard for power system reliability, while increasing customer satisfaction."

Traditionally, FLISR and LOV systems have been performed in a three phase manner; however, migrating to single phase operations provides utilities with the path to incremental, sustainable gains in system reliability. G&W Electric offers the latest innovations in FLISR technology, such as single phase automation, to help utilities reduce the duration of outages and provide more reliable power to customers.

"These patents will allow G&W Electric to further develop single phase technology and continue providing the latest in FLISR automation," adds Mueller. "Single phase automation does not just increase reliability, but also safety when it comes to power distribution metrics. In fact, many of the questions and concerns around three phase loads are alleviated when single phase is implemented to operations and systems."

To learn more about Single Phase FLISR, visit https://www.gwelectric.com/products/power-grid-automation/fault-location-isolation-and-service-restoration/.

About G&W Electric

Since 1905, G&W Electric has helped power the world with innovative power grid solutions and products. With the introduction of the first disconnectable cable terminating device in the early 1900s, G&W Electric began to build a reputation for innovative engineered solutions to meet the needs of systems designers. With an ever-present commitment to customer satisfaction, G&W Electric enjoys a worldwide reputation for quality products and superior service. For more information on G&W Electric visit their new website at www.gwelectric.com. Follow G&W Electric on Twitter @GW_Electric and on LinkedIn.

