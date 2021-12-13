Edtech Nonprofit ReadWorks Welcomes New Board Members

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The edtech nonprofit ReadWorks announces the appointment of two new Board members, Gina Cervetti and Karim (Kam) Moolani, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience in the education and nonprofit sectors.

Cervetti worked for three years as an assistant professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder before moving in 2011 to her current role as Associate Professor of Literacy, Language, and Culture at the University of Michigan School of Education, where her research focuses on the interface of literacy and content-area learning.

Moolani is currently a Managing Director at Silver Point Capital in Connecticut. Since 2014, he has served on the New York Metro Advisory Board at the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a nonprofit providing educational programs for middle school, high school, and college students, as well as adults.

"I am delighted to welcome our new Board members and am thankful for their commitment to ReadWorks' mission," said Daria Wallach, Board Chair. "Gina's expertise in the education research field and Kam's years of service in the nonprofit sector will strengthen our organization for years to come."

Cervetti received her Ph.D. in educational psychology at Michigan State University and worked for several years as a postdoctoral scholar and researcher at the University of California, Berkeley. Through her academic endeavors, Cervetti has become well acquainted with ReadWorks and is excited to play a role in the future growth and development of the organization.

Prior to joining Silver Point, Moolani was a Vice President in the Corporate and Asset Finance Group at Macquarie Bank. Before joining Macquarie, he was an associate in the Special Situations Group at Oaktree Capital Management. Moolani began his career as an analyst in the Principal Investing Practice at McKinsey & Company. He graduated with honors from the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business with a B.A. in Finance.

"Gina and Kam have been instrumental in our work over the last year as members of ReadWorks' Advisory Council and our team is grateful to have them work even more closely with us in the future," Terry Bowman, Executive Director, said. "ReadWorks' focus is to help mitigate the gaps in opportunity that have worsened during the pandemic. Growing our Board enables us to better respond to this crisis, especially in the communities most impacted."

Last year, ReadWorks welcomed two new Board members, Howard Schiller of Monroe Investment Partners, LLC and Cathy James of Enterprise Asset Management.

