Hilliard Martinez Gonzales reports: Ezra Blount's Attorney Responds to Travis Scott Interview

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview released December 9, 2021 Travis Scott broke his silence on the tragic Astroworld Concert that killed 10 people. Scott claims he was not aware anyone had died in the horrific event.

Attorney Robert Hilliard, who represents five-hundred individuals who attended the concert, as well as Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy who died as a result of injuries sustained at the concert, has provided the following response:

"It is clear from carefully watching Mr. Scott's interview that he and others were clearly aware of the potential safety dangers of this concert and of the catastrophic deficiencies that led to these terrible deaths and injuries.

Throughout the interview, he seems intent on not 'lawyering up' just to benefit his civil case.

If he does want to 'lead' as he says, he must understand that he cannot protect the 'business of Travis Scott' or protect other defendants who may attempt to dodge responsibility for this tragedy.

I am asking that the defendants, including Mr. Scott, not allow this litigation, and the pain of the families as a result, to be unduly prolonged through delay. We need to get to the full unvarnished truth as quickly as possible so healing can begin."

Plaintiffs are represented by:

Robert C. Hilliard

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP

Ben Crump

Ben Crump Law, PLLC

