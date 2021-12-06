C Spire Fiber to bring ultra-fast Gigabit internet to Homewood, Alabama Firm to begin construction on its next-generation broadband internet, related services in north Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire Fiber, ramping up efforts to rapidly deploy next-generation broadband technology infrastructure, will begin construction today on its ultra-fast, fiber-based Gigabit internet access and related services in the north Alabama city of Homewood.

"High-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for consumers and businesses" - Ashley Phillips

The broadband division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, started construction on the next-generation technology this week in the first three of 24 fiberhoods with plans to pass thousands of homes in the Jefferson County city over the next several months. Service is planned for the first customers in 2022.

Homewood, made up of some of Birmingham's oldest suburban communities, is the latest Alabama market in line for the ultra-fast broadband services from C Spire Fiber and is home to the firm's Alabama headquarters and the hub for the company's growing presence in the Yellowhammer State.

The company already has rolled out service in the Jasper, Trussville, Helena, Pelham, Tuscaloosa, Northport, West Mobile County and the Orange Beach markets. The firm is expected to start fiber broadband construction in Hoover, the state's 6th largest city, soon. More communities, including Alabaster, Gulf Shores, Foley and Fairhope, are either under construction or will soon begin work on the infrastructure.

C Spire is expanding its ultra-fast broadband internet services to consumers and businesses in Alabama as part of an overall $1 billion investment announced earlier this year to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements across its three-state footprint. The company expects to spend $500 million of the total in Alabama.

"High-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for consumers in Homewood and other Alabama communities," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Fiber and Business Markets. "Our ability to provide symmetric speeds immediately solves real-world challenges associated with interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications."

C Spire Business also will begin offering fiber internet services for businesses in this market in the coming months. "High-speed fiber connectivity is crucial for businesses in today's world. We are pleased to be bringing our fiber internet along with our suite of business services to Homewood," Phillips said. "That's good news as our Alabama broadband initiative continues."

Alabama ranks 38th nationally in broadband access and state leaders have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through state funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

Local government and business leaders lauded C Spire's continued fiber expansion in Alabama. "Homewood wants to continue to expand and grow in a smart way and dependable, affordable ultra-fast fiber internet services from C Spire will help our residents and businesses achieve their dreams," said Mayor Patrick McClusky.

"Expanding broadband services is extremely important to our city's future economic prosperity and it's gratifying to see the private investment from C Spire that will transform this goal into reality," said Meredith Davidson Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. "More broadband choices provide a competitive edge for our businesses."

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class 24/7/365 customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire is actively seeking interest from residents in other Alabama communities and towns looking for more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm's crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption. Residents interested in the suite of services from C Spire Fiber can go to www.cspire.com/alfiber. Residents can also email fiberchampions@cspire.com to learn more about how they can get service in their area. Prospective business customers can go to www.cspire.com/alfiber to check availability.

About C Spire Fiber

C Spire Fiber is a division of C Spire, a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

