By Popular Demand, Black Enterprise To Present Inaugural Virtual Event For Black Women Committed To Entrepreneurial Success, December 7

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE—the No. 1 Black digital media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors—will present its inaugural Sisters Inc. Summit, as a groundbreaking virtual event on December 7. SistersInc. is 100% dedicated to Black women entrepreneurs, the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. The event will feature some of the most powerful and dynamic business owners in the country, in candid conversation with each other—and the corporations and investors who support them.

"For years, SistersInc. has existed as standing-room-only sessions at our annual Entrepreneurs and Women of Power Summits, and more recently, under the banner of our award-winning podcast for and about women entrepreneurs," says Black Enterprise Executive Managing Editor Alisa Gumbs. "To say that the SistersInc. Summit is happening by popular demand is an understatement—we're finally giving the ladies what they've consistently shown they value and want."

"Supporting the SistersInc. Summit, and investing in the success of Black women entrepreneurs in general, is yet another valuable opportunity for corporate America to back up pledges made over the past year to make tangible efforts to eliminate systemic racism and economic inequity," says Black Enterprise CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "The Black women entrepreneurs and founders of SistersInc. represent a cadre of accomplished leaders committed to business ownership as a means of closing America's racial wealth gap."

Whether you consider yourself a founder, a CEO, a boss, or a side-hustler, SistersInc. represents a unique and valuable opportunity to connect to a powerful sisterhood of success to share resources, tackle common challenges, learn from each other, and grow together. Confirmed speakers for the SistersInc. Summit include Resilia Founder and CEO Sevetri Wilson; BCSWIRL, Inc. CEO Barbara Clarke Ruiz; Sassy Jones CEO and Chief Designer Charis Jones; Slutty Vegan ATL CEO Pinky Cole; Speaker, Media Personality and Best-selling Author Iyanla Vanzant; The Rebecca Crews Women's Collection Founder and CEO Rebecca Crews; Black Women in Media Founder Marty McDonald; Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC Founder and CEO Natalie King; Partake Founder and CEO Denise Woodard; Kith Chief Impact Officer Sharifa Murdock; McDonald's SVP/Chief People Officer Tiffanie Boyd and Nationwide SVP/Chief Diversity and Talent Acquition Officer Angela Bretz.

Gain insights on how Black women angels and VCs fill funding gaps for Black women-owned businesses

Learn how to secure ecommerce and retail distribution deals for your product

Understand how to leverage the power of Black-women networks for impactful mentorship

Make a business work in with your "BFF" or "bae" as partner and co-owner

Strategies to successfully scale past the million-dollar revenue barrier

Learn how to do well while doing good works through social entrepreneurship

Sponsors of the Black Enterprise SistersInc. Summit include McDonald's and Nationwide.

The Black Enterprise SistersInc. Summit takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. For a complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.sistersinc.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

