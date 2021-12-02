Quadency Launches Major Upgrade to Crypto Platform Phased Revamp Simplifies Access to Broad Range of Digital Assets to Attract Novice Users

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadency has launched a phased overhaul of its cryptocurrency trading and strategy automation platform to allow seamless access to digital assets across centralized and decentralized exchanges through a single account.

Quadency logo

As part of the upgrade, the platform will also feature:

Expanded automated strategies and tools for crypto investors

Lowest fees in across the industry, discounted with native platform token

Faster, more simplified user experience with sleek interface design

Quadency, with its integrated exchange, will serve as a single access point account for easy access to a broad range of assets across centralized and decentralized sources—addressing market fragmentation issues that have long plagued the industry.

Quadency, first launched in 2018, introduced the market to automated trading strategies, leveraging bots to free users from having to sit in front of screens to monitor charts. The firm grew to support all leading global exchanges—partnering directly with many of them—and is now expanding its trading strategies, which have become popular among users.

It is also adopting a distinct revenue model that leverages its QUAD token to reward users who contribute to the crypto ecosystem through such activities as staking or sharing a bot strategy, while eliminating monthly subscriptions and high costs traders experience on other platforms.

As a result of partnerships it has formed with leading global exchanges such as Binance, Kucoin, Liquid, and others, Quadency is able to offer its platform services for free during the revamp.

Quotes:

Quadency CEO and Co-Founder Rosh Singh said: "Cryptocurrency is a burgeoning market, expected to grow from $2.5 trillion today, to over $10 trillion in the coming years. But for the average trader, many early investment opportunities have been largely out of reach, hindered by unreliable tools, fragmented markets and complex technologies. At Quadency, we aim to simplify this access, opening the door to a new wave of investors."

About Quadency

Quadency is a cryptocurrency trading and strategy automation platform serving investors of all levels. First founded in New York, with early support from the Dash Investment Foundation and other investors, Quadency is now based in the British Virgin Islands with teams located throughout the world.

Today, over $1.5 billion dollars in digital assets are managed across trading accounts through the Quadency platform, and over 4,000 crypto markets are available for trading via 13 major global exchanges. Quadency offers portfolio analytics, asset research, streaming data for charts and pre-built trading strategies powered by sophisticated bots.

For more information, please visit: https://quadency.com/ .

To download the Quadency mobile app, visit:

Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quadency.app or

App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/quadency-crypto-platform/id1573602424

Media Inquiries

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

862-777-4274

RGraham@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quadency