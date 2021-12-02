Lucid Hearing, LLC recognized as a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree Leader in hearing health solutions introduces new Otoacoustic Emissions Detection Technology pioneered by Etymotic Research® and Lucid Hearing®.

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Hearing, LLC, a market leader and global provider of advanced hearing technology and audio solutions, was recognized by Consumer Technology Association as a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree for their proprietary Otoacoustic Emissions Detection technology: QuickScreen™.

Quickscreen™

Lucid Hearing's position on "Helping People Hear Better" begins with early testing, detection, prevention and protection, and QuickScreen is paramount in ensuring that hearing health becomes an ageless challenge, not just an aging one.

"Hearing Health is at the core of Lucid Hearing's belief; our primary focus is to deliver industry changing products that can dramatically improve our customers' lives," said Jason Kidd, President of Hearing Lab Technology, LLC. "Being recognized by the Consumer Technology Association as a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree is a tremendous honor, and we will continue to improve and develop industry shaping technologies that support our core belief of Helping People Hear Better."

Being recognized by the Consumer Technology Association with the 2022 CES Innovation award is both a validation and statement of Lucid Hearing's deep commitment to elevating technology as part of the overall hearing health solution.

For additional information about Lucid's QuickScreen Technology visit https://lucidhearing.com/

About Lucid

Lucid Hearing's mission is to advance hearing healthcare holistically across our family of brands that encompass hearing enhancement, enjoyment, protection, detection, and wellness. We believe every human should have access to better hearing, and we are proud to offer free online and in-store assessments at over 500 Lucid Hearing clinics nationwide.

Lucid Hearing, LLC

