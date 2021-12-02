Cadence Education Appoints Industry Leader as New CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, is announcing today Leigh-Ellen Louie has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Her employment with Cadence Education will commence in early 2022 upon the conclusion of previous commitments.

Louie, who has more than 25 years' experience in multi-site consumer service companies within education, healthcare, hospitality and retail verticals, brings leadership and operating experience from organizations like Kaplan and Disney to Cadence's growing organization. Louie's previous roles include Chief Operating Officer of Learning Care Group, President of Kaplan Test Prep, Chief Executive Officer of Reachout Healthcare, and several Interim CEO positions. Louie has also served on various boards including Cadence Education, C2 Education, United Allergy Services, and Futures in Education. Leigh-Ellen succeeds Dave Goldberg, who has decided to retire from Cadence Education.



"Leigh-Ellen has extensive experience and insight into the early education and care industry, which makes her an ideal CEO for Cadence Education," says Goldberg. "Her track record of success in the industry and her values-based leadership will help Cadence retain its strong culture, reach continued ambitious goals, and drive true educational value for learners. I couldn't think of a better person to transition my experience to."

"I'm already passionate about Cadence Education and its people," comments Louie. "For nearly three years I have served the company from a role on the board of directors while getting to know the ins and outs of this organization. Having participated as a board member through this pandemic, we are all astutely aware how childcare impacts the economy and that it is, in fact, critical infrastructure to stability and growth. Cadence will remain unwavering in delivering our Brand Promise – to provide parents with peace of mind by giving children an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home."

Leigh-Ellen received her BA from Stanford University and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 265 private preschools across the country. With more than 28 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

